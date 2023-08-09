We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

4Head Headache Treatment 3.6G
4Head Headache Treatment 3.6G

4Head Headache Treatment 3.6G

4.8(5)
Low Everyday Price

£4.50

£125.00/100g

4Head Headache Treatment 3.6G
90% w/w cutaneous stickLevomentholA specially designed treatment for headaches which is applied directly to the forehead for fast, effective headache relief without pills.
'4head' registered trademark and product licence holder
Non greasy & colourlessFor direct application to the forehead
Pack size: 3.6G

Ingredients

Active ingredient: Levomenthol 90% w/w, Also contains: Macrogol 20000 and Peppermint Oil

Net Contents

3.6g ℮

Preparation and Usage

4head is a cutaneous stick for external application. Important; read and retain enclosed leaflet for full directions on how to use. Apply gently across the forehead taking care to avoid the eyes. For single patient use. Use as required but avoid excessive use. If symptoms persist or worsen seek medical advice.

