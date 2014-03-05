By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Omega 3 Fish Oil X 90

Tesco Omega 3 Fish Oil X 90
£ 4.50
£0.05/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Omega 3 fish oil food supplement.
  • Omega 3 Fish Oil contains 1000mg of fish oil which provides 250mg of EPA and DHA which is the beneficial amount needed to support the normal function of the heart.
  • Heart care
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Omega 3 is a source of EPA and DHA which support the normal function of the heart

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fish Oil, Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Swallow 1 capsule a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

240 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

90 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper capsule% NRV
Fish Body Oil1000 mg-
EPA and DHA250 mg-
providing--
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
- No NRV established--

Safety information

A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.

Enormous capsules

1 stars

These capsules are enormous. I absolutely cannot swallow them. There is nothing in the description to indicate this. I've just wasted my money. I can't take them.

