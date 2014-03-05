Tesco Omega 3 Fish Oil X 90

Enormous capsules
These capsules are enormous. I absolutely cannot swallow them. There is nothing in the description to indicate this. I've just wasted my money. I can't take them.
Offer
INGREDIENTS: Fish Oil, Capsule Shell (Beef Gelatine, Glycerol), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
240 Servings
Packing. Recyclable
12 Years
90 x Capsules
|Typical Values
|per capsule
|% NRV
|Fish Body Oil
|1000 mg
|-
|EPA and DHA
|250 mg
|-
|providing
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|- No NRV established
|-
|-
A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet..FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.Keep out of reach and sight of young children..If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy, we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.If you are under medical supervision we recommend seeking advice from your healthcare professional before use.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020