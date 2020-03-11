Dove Intensive Nourishment Body Lotion 400Ml

Best lotion not to be found
Started using this lotion 3.5 years ago and never used anything else ever since. Love its not-too-thick not-too-oily texture and lovely smell. Sadly can't find it in Hong Kong. PLEASE make it available here! *Travel size also needed.
availability
This is the best lotion that i have tried. Can you make this available in the Philippines. Thank you.
Great for extra dry skin
I have tried various body lotions over the years and this is the best I have found . It is gentle enough to use on my face as a daily moisturiser and I rub a little into my afro hair too. Perfect 3 in 1 product!
psoriasis
I bought this for my partner after he'd had a long stay in hospital and the skin on his forearms had become dry. He also used it on his hands where he had psoriasis. The results were quick and remarkable. Far better than much more expensive products.