Dove Intensive Nourishment Body Lotion 400Ml
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • 400ml size
  • Body Lotion
  • Beautiful bodies deserve superior care (that means yours, by the way). Turn everyday routines into a treat with our velvety rich body cream. The soothing scent helps to transform your daily skincare routine into a truly indulgent experience, benefiting both your mind and body.
  • We think one of the easiest (and best) ways to make the most of ‘me-time’ is to treat skin to an indulgent, beautifully scented body cream.
  • With their rich textures and uplifting scents, our best body creams combine our expertise in skin nourishment with a spa-like experience, ensuring each use leaves you relaxed and pampered. And with our Cell-Moisturisers® technology – the latest advancement in Dove skin care – each of our creams delivers dermatological care, so you know your skin is getting the very best
  • If you’re looking for a creamy Dove body cream that leaves skin looking and feeling nourished and cared for then try Dove Daily Nourishment Essential Body cream. The light and non-greasy moisturising cream absorbs easily into skin, is suitable for all skin types and can be used every day. You can even use it as a body cream for dry skin.
  • To nourish your skin from deep down, this Dove moisturiser uses the Dove DeepCare Complex: a combination of skin natural nutrients and rich essential oil which help to keep your skin looking and feeling soft and smooth.
  • For best results, apply this Dove moisturiser to slightly damp skin after showering or bathing to lock in moisture. You can also get the benefits of Dove Daily Nourishment Essential Body cream in a body lotion and hand cream – perfect if you want to give your skin a daily treat. Moisturising daily after washing helps to lock in all the extra added moisture in your skin and prevent excessive moisture loss from the surface of your skin throughout the day.
  • (within the stratum corneum)
  • Dove Intensive Body Lotion Daily Nourishment body moisturiser helps to heal dry skin
  • These body lotions contain DeepCare Complex with skin natural nutrients and essential oil
  • Provides deep skin nourishment and can be used as a daily moisturiser
  • The non-greasy formula moisturises intensely and can be used as a moisturiser cream for dry skin
  • Helps to restore skin’s smoothness
  • This moisturising lotion is suitable for extra dry skin
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glyceryl stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Stearamide AMP, Disodium EDTA, Carbomer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Potassium lactate, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Urea, Collagen Amino Acids, Lactic acid, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Best lotion not to be found

5 stars

Started using this lotion 3.5 years ago and never used anything else ever since. Love its not-too-thick not-too-oily texture and lovely smell. Sadly can't find it in Hong Kong. PLEASE make it available here! *Travel size also needed.

availability

5 stars

This is the best lotion that i have tried. Can you make this available in the Philippines. Thank you.

Great for extra dry skin

5 stars

I have tried various body lotions over the years and this is the best I have found . It is gentle enough to use on my face as a daily moisturiser and I rub a little into my afro hair too. Perfect 3 in 1 product!

psoriasis

5 stars

I bought this for my partner after he'd had a long stay in hospital and the skin on his forearms had become dry. He also used it on his hands where he had psoriasis. The results were quick and remarkable. Far better than much more expensive products.

