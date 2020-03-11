By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Nutrisse 1 Black Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(97)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 1 Black Permanent Hair Dye
£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

  • Garnier Nutrisse 1 Black Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1187768 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Oleth-30, Ammonium Hydroxide, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, p-Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

97 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good coverage

5 stars

This product was given to a relative, they have been dying their hair for several years however struggled to find a product that covered evenly and didnt damage hair. This product covered all hair and looked amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab colour

5 stars

I really like this range, I found it very easy to apply and it doesn’t drip. Great coverage over my greys and leaves a lovely glossy colour. My hair feels I’m really good condition after colouring. Definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant shine

5 stars

This one wasn’t my colour as I’m blonde but I gave it to m hairdresser to try. I was told amazing coverage shine smell and hair condition after use. He would recommend this as an colour to use inbetween you saloon visits x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Covered all of my greys!

5 stars

Super happy with my hair dye it did cover all of my grey hairs which is what i was hoping for. Was pretty easy to apply and came with gloves too and easy to follow instructions. Much cheaper than the hairdressers! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well, it's definitely black.

4 stars

Used on my brother's hair. Easy application, not too bad a of a smell of hair dye and covered his greys, leaving him with shiny smart hair again. He was really happy. Definitely very dark too. Probably needed two boxes to cover it all, but he has incredibly thick and reasonably long hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

Great coverage, left a glossy shine. Very easy to use instructions are easy to follow and give you details if want to get better coverage. Could do with note on box so know if need two for longer hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Really nice dye. Covered my greys and smells nicer than other dyes. I would recommend this product to everyone. I love garnier hair dyes and products in general. I will buy this product in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

One bottle is all you need

5 stars

I have hair below my shoulders and I love that with garnier hair dye I only need to use one bottle. Usually I need two if I'm using other brands. This one smells lovely without the horrible ammonia smell. Leaves my hair feeling soft and all over colour. I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved the outcome!

5 stars

Been experimenting with different hair colours the past few months (Blonder, brown and maroon). So I decided to try something different and go dark. Was a bit worried it'll be a bit too much, but it turned out really nice! It gave a really nice shine and finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deep colour and nourished hair

5 stars

The colour is a really deep black and the dye gave my hair a lovely shine. My hair was left in fabulous condition and the conditioner that you get in the pack helps to keep the glossy/healthy look and feel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 97 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Olia 1.0 Deep Black Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£0.74/100ml

Offer

Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Black 2 Hair Dye

£ 6.50
£6.50/each

Offer

Garnier Belle Color 1 Black Permanent Hair Dye

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Garnier Nutrisse 4.3 Dark Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here