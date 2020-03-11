Garnier Nutrisse 1 Black Permanent Hair Dye

Good coverage
This product was given to a relative, they have been dying their hair for several years however struggled to find a product that covered evenly and didnt damage hair. This product covered all hair and looked amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab colour
I really like this range, I found it very easy to apply and it doesn’t drip. Great coverage over my greys and leaves a lovely glossy colour. My hair feels I’m really good condition after colouring. Definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant shine
This one wasn’t my colour as I’m blonde but I gave it to m hairdresser to try. I was told amazing coverage shine smell and hair condition after use. He would recommend this as an colour to use inbetween you saloon visits x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Covered all of my greys!
Super happy with my hair dye it did cover all of my grey hairs which is what i was hoping for. Was pretty easy to apply and came with gloves too and easy to follow instructions. Much cheaper than the hairdressers! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Well, it's definitely black.
Used on my brother's hair. Easy application, not too bad a of a smell of hair dye and covered his greys, leaving him with shiny smart hair again. He was really happy. Definitely very dark too. Probably needed two boxes to cover it all, but he has incredibly thick and reasonably long hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use
Great coverage, left a glossy shine. Very easy to use instructions are easy to follow and give you details if want to get better coverage. Could do with note on box so know if need two for longer hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
Really nice dye. Covered my greys and smells nicer than other dyes. I would recommend this product to everyone. I love garnier hair dyes and products in general. I will buy this product in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
One bottle is all you need
I have hair below my shoulders and I love that with garnier hair dye I only need to use one bottle. Usually I need two if I'm using other brands. This one smells lovely without the horrible ammonia smell. Leaves my hair feeling soft and all over colour. I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved the outcome!
Been experimenting with different hair colours the past few months (Blonder, brown and maroon). So I decided to try something different and go dark. Was a bit worried it'll be a bit too much, but it turned out really nice! It gave a really nice shine and finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Deep colour and nourished hair
The colour is a really deep black and the dye gave my hair a lovely shine. My hair was left in fabulous condition and the conditioner that you get in the pack helps to keep the glossy/healthy look and feel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]