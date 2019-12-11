By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hartleys Best Apricot Jam 340G
£ 1.25
£0.37/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Apricot Jam
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Apricots, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 61g per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. For best before end: see lid.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 22 x 15g servings

Warnings

  • This product may contain fragments of fruit stones.

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group,
  • 2100 Century Way,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8ZB.

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy 1070 kJ161 kJ
-252 kcal38 kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 62g9.3g
of which sugars 56g8.4g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.08g0.01g
Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

This jam is not good No taste and more like a gel.

1 stars

This jam is not good No taste and more like a gel. The family one with no bits is better

