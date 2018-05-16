Elastoplast Elasticated Wrist Support
Product Description
- Elastoplast Wrap Around Wrist Support
- Elastoplast Wrap Around Wrist offers firm compression and support to help relive acute and chronic wrist pain and symptoms of overuse.
- Helps limit wrist motion and protect tender wrists
- For more than 100 years Beiersdorf offers cutting-edge plaster innovations and Elastoplast is the No. 1 choice for millions of people all around the world. Our experience and expertise in plaster and tapes technology combined with Beiersdorf's extensive skin care competencies enables us to develop products of highest quality and effectiveness to keep you active and moving.
- Materials:
- Nylon, Elastodiene, Polyester, Cotton, Polyurethane Foam
- For left and right wrist
- Developed with experts
- Helps provide reliable support to stiff, weak or injured wrists
- Designed for all-day comfort
- Dual-strap design for custom level of support, comfort and fit
- Fits discreetly under clothing, easily adjustable for all day comfort
- Support level - firm
- Washable and reusable
- Developed in collaboration with a panel of specialised physicians and medical therapists
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Wear during activities that lead to discomfort
- 1. Turn the palm of the hand face up. Place the cushioned pad on the wrist with the fastener facing up. Wrap the bottom strap firmly around the wrist and attach the fastener.
- 2. Wrap the second strap in the same direction.
- Attach the fastener to the support, adjusting the strap to the desired comfort.
- Seek medical advice if in any doubt about the injury.
Name and address
- Beiersdorf AG,
- D-20245 Hamburg.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.elastoplast.net
