Elastoplast Elasticated Knee Support

Product Description
- Elastoplast Everyday Knee Support
- This Elastoplast Knee Support is designed to help strains, sprains and instability.
- For more than 100 years Beiersdorf offers cutting-edge plaster innovations and Elastoplast is the No. 1 choice for millions of people all around the world. Our experience and expertise in plaster and tapes technology combined with Beiersdorf's extensive skin care competencies enables us to develop products of highest quality and effectiveness to keep you active and moving.
- Materials:
- Nylon, Elastodiene, Polyester, Cotton, Elastane
- Support level: Moderate
- Medium size
- Developed with experts
- For left and right knee
- Helps provide reliable support to weak or injured knees
- Breathable materials
- Anatomical shape for optimal fit and joint protection
- Breathable, dual-stretch material for all day comfort
- Fits discreetly under clothing
- Washable and reusable
- Developed in collaboration with a panel of specialised physicians and medical therapists
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Wear during activities that lead to discomfort
- 1. Starting with the wider end, slide the support up to the leg and over the knee.
- 2. Ensure that the lighter area is in front of the knee.
- Seek medical advice if in any doubt about the injury.
Name and address
- Beiersdorf AG,
- D-20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.elastoplast.net
1 x Support
