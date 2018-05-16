Elastoplast Elasticated Ankle Support

Product Description
- Elastoplast Everyday Wrap Around Ankle Support
- The Elastoplast Wrap Around Ankle Support offers firm compression and support to help relieve pain associated with ankle sprains, chronic ankle instability and the symptoms of overuse.
- Helps provide reliable support to stiff, weak or injured ankles
- For more than 100 years Beiersdorf offers cutting-edge plaster innovations and Elastoplast is the No. 1 choice for millions of people all around the world. Our experience and expertise in plaster and tapes technology combined with Beiersdorf's extensive skin care competencies enables us to develop products of highest quality and effectiveness to keep you active moving.
- Materials:
- Nylon, Rubber, Polyester, Elastane
- Support level: Firm
- Medium size
- For left or right ankle
- Developed with experts
- Designed for all day comfort
- Adjustable straps for custom level of support, comfort and fit
- Helps limit ankle motion and protect the joint
- Fits discreetly in shoe, easily adjustable for all day comfort
- Washable and reusable
- Developed in collaboration with a panel of specialised physicians and medical therapists
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Wear during activities that lead to discomfort
- 1. Slide the foot into the elasticated part. See diagram for left ankle. (For right ankle, turn the support inside out)
- 2. Wrap the strap around the ankle as shown on pictures 2 and 3.
- 3. Attach the fastener to the support adjusting the strap to desired comfort. Avoid attaching the closures on the instep, as this can cause irritation when wearing shoes.
- Seek medical advice if in any doubt about the injury.
Name and address
- Beiersdorf AG,
- D-20245 Hamburg,
- Germany.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7YS,
- UK.
- www.elastoplast.net
Net Contents
1 x Support
