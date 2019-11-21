By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Steamed Beetroot 300G

3(12)Write a review
Tesco Steamed Beetroot 300G
£ 0.79
£2.64/kg
2 typical beetroot contain
  • Energy157kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 175kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Steamed cooked beetroot, dipped in malt vinegar
  • Naturally sweet with a malt vinegar tang
  • Steamed Beetroot
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot (99%), Malt Vinegar (Barley).

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

300g;300g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains2 typical beetroot (90g) contains
Energy175kJ / 41kcal157kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.5g6.8g
Sugars6.7g6.0g
Fibre2.4g2.2g
Protein1.2g1.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

12 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes it contains Vinegar

5 stars

All these complaints of vinegar when it clearly states in the ingredients... VINEGAR Ingredients Beetroot (99%), Malt Vinegar (Barley).

In Vinegar

1 stars

Only in the small letters does it say it is in vinegar. What a disappointment. Correct labelling please.

Prefer it without vinegar

2 stars

Prefer it without vinegar

Good quality beetroot but spoiled by being dipped

2 stars

Good quality beetroot but spoiled by being dipped in vinegar. Better to let people add their own vinegar if liked.

yuk

1 stars

it was dry and just horribie

So much easier than cooking it yourself!

5 stars

I buy this regularly as a component of my lunchtime salad and usually find it very good with nice succulent beetroot lent added piquancy by the vinegar, which I like. My only reservation is that some of the beets can be a bit 'woody' but there's probably not much can be done about that and, at this bargain price, I can accommodate a little wastage.

Excellent beetroot.

4 stars

I love this beetroot but am a tad disappointed with the length of shelf life that it has on delivery. This is often not very long and I would like to see a longer date given that this is cooked and then presented in a vaccuum sealed container which is resealable. As to its size, colour and flavour, I give it 100% on all those aspects. I love this with salad, with fetqa cheese, with fish, burgers, cold meat......I could go on, but it would take too long. It's excellent.

Good beets

5 stars

I'm a fan of beetroots and these have a nice tang because of the vinegar. I personally really enjoy them especially as a little snack.

Go Beetroot ready cooked

4 stars

Excellent value already cooked, really full of iron for strong blood and delicious sliced with a little malt vinegar.

Too vinegary for me

1 stars

Vinegar taste was too strong for me. I should have known better as this was part of the product description.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

