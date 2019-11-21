Tesco Steamed Beetroot 300G

Yes it contains Vinegar
All these complaints of vinegar when it clearly states in the ingredients... VINEGAR Ingredients Beetroot (99%), Malt Vinegar (Barley).
In Vinegar
Only in the small letters does it say it is in vinegar. What a disappointment. Correct labelling please.
Prefer it without vinegar
Prefer it without vinegar
Good quality beetroot but spoiled by being dipped
Good quality beetroot but spoiled by being dipped in vinegar. Better to let people add their own vinegar if liked.
yuk
it was dry and just horribie
So much easier than cooking it yourself!
I buy this regularly as a component of my lunchtime salad and usually find it very good with nice succulent beetroot lent added piquancy by the vinegar, which I like. My only reservation is that some of the beets can be a bit 'woody' but there's probably not much can be done about that and, at this bargain price, I can accommodate a little wastage.
Excellent beetroot.
I love this beetroot but am a tad disappointed with the length of shelf life that it has on delivery. This is often not very long and I would like to see a longer date given that this is cooked and then presented in a vaccuum sealed container which is resealable. As to its size, colour and flavour, I give it 100% on all those aspects. I love this with salad, with fetqa cheese, with fish, burgers, cold meat......I could go on, but it would take too long. It's excellent.
Good beets
I'm a fan of beetroots and these have a nice tang because of the vinegar. I personally really enjoy them especially as a little snack.
Go Beetroot ready cooked
Excellent value already cooked, really full of iron for strong blood and delicious sliced with a little malt vinegar.
Too vinegary for me
Vinegar taste was too strong for me. I should have known better as this was part of the product description.