Pedigree Medium Dogdent Astix 28 Stick

Ted loves these
My dog Ted loves these, he has one every night after his dinner, the vet's never had any worries about his teeth which i think is down to his love of Dentastix
Good
My dogs love them and it helps with there teeth as they don't like me doing it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
More excited than their dinner
I have been giving my dogs fresh dentist in after their evening dinner , they get more excited about that than their actual dinner ,
Amazing!!
My labrador has a bit of a tea obsession and his teeth weren't in a good way especially the back ones. The vet suggested we book him in for a scale and polish which was very costly but I believed needed to be done however in the mean time I made sure I have him a dentastick every day! The plaque on his teeth has completely gone and no longer has he got to have an anaesthetic to clean his teeth I'm so relieved , he will be having this now everyday so they don't get in the same state they were before. Thankyou
Good
Good chew just a bit messy as breaks into small pieces [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
keep him busy
Really works and keep my dog busy for a change. He really enjoys dentastick [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
delicious
my doggy really enjoyed munching on these delicious treats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
She loved it!
She ran on and chewed away. Was a good size for her and wasn't to harsh on her teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My dog no longer has dog breath
I'm so glad I got to try this out with my dog because her breath was starting to get really bad and unbearable. Since trying the dentastix out her breath and teeth have become so much healthier so we are definitely going to keep getting them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I gave my dog these instead of a treat and it kept him entertained for a good few hours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]