By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pedigree Medium Dogdent Astix 28 Stick

4.5(314)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Medium Dogdent Astix 28 Stick
£ 7.00
£0.25/each

Product Description

  • Complementary pet food for dogs over 4 months.
  • Pack of chewable DentaStix® dog chews
  • Pedigree® DentaStix® dental sticks are recommended by Vet and developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition
  • Pedigree® - feed the good in your dog.
  • 28 chewy dog sticks
  • Complementary pet food
  • Pedigree® Daily DentaStix® are uniquely X shaped dental sticks that are scientifically proven to help reduce tartar build-up by up to 80%, when fed daily.
  • Pedigree® Daily DentaStix® are designed to be chewed for long enough to be effective, with a gently abrasive texture and active ingredients that help to reduce the build-up of plaque and tartar.
  • Dog oral hygiene is equally as important as ours.
  • Dogs use their mouth for everything, so having healthy teeth and gums is absolutely essential for them to be the best version of themselves.
  • With the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham™ Centre for Pet Nutrition, Pedigree® has developed a range of tasty dog chews that reduce plaque and tartar build-up.
  • At Pedigree®, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
  • The Pedigree® complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
  • DentaStix® dog chews are scientifically proven to reduce tartar build up by up to 80% when fed daily
  • The combination of special chewy texture and active ingredients is what makes Pedigree® DentaStix® dog chews effective
  • Dental Dog treats that are low in fat, with no added sugar and free from artificial colours and flavours, ideal for everyday
  • Super tasty pet chews available in different sizes to provide oral care for small, medium and large canine dogs
  • Low in fat
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Minerals including 2.3% Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before date: see back of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding instructions: Medium dogs e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed 1 stick per day. This is a chewy treat that is only suitable for dogs between 10 kg and 25 kg. It is not suitable for young puppies under 4 months. Use each sachet within 14 days of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IRL: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.ie.pedigree.com

Net Contents

4 x 180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:7.7
Fat content:1.3
Inorganic matter:5.4
Crude fibres:0.7
Moisture:16.2
Energy:308 kcal/100g
Additivesper kg:
Vitamin E:1365 mg
Zinc sulphate heptahydrate:830 mg
Beef flavour:11.5 mg
Chicken flavour:20.1 mg
Nutritional additives:-
Sensory additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

314 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Ted loves these

5 stars

My dog Ted loves these, he has one every night after his dinner, the vet's never had any worries about his teeth which i think is down to his love of Dentastix

Good

5 stars

My dogs love them and it helps with there teeth as they don't like me doing it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

More excited than their dinner

5 stars

I have been giving my dogs fresh dentist in after their evening dinner , they get more excited about that than their actual dinner ,

Amazing!!

5 stars

My labrador has a bit of a tea obsession and his teeth weren't in a good way especially the back ones. The vet suggested we book him in for a scale and polish which was very costly but I believed needed to be done however in the mean time I made sure I have him a dentastick every day! The plaque on his teeth has completely gone and no longer has he got to have an anaesthetic to clean his teeth I'm so relieved , he will be having this now everyday so they don't get in the same state they were before. Thankyou

Good

4 stars

Good chew just a bit messy as breaks into small pieces [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

keep him busy

5 stars

Really works and keep my dog busy for a change. He really enjoys dentastick [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

delicious

5 stars

my doggy really enjoyed munching on these delicious treats [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

She loved it!

5 stars

She ran on and chewed away. Was a good size for her and wasn't to harsh on her teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My dog no longer has dog breath

5 stars

I'm so glad I got to try this out with my dog because her breath was starting to get really bad and unbearable. Since trying the dentastix out her breath and teeth have become so much healthier so we are definitely going to keep getting them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

I gave my dog these instead of a treat and it kept him entertained for a good few hours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 314 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Pedigree DentaStix Large Dental Dog Chews x28 sticks

£ 7.50
£0.27/each

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Pedigree Multi Mix Schmackos 20 Sticks 144G

£ 1.65
£11.46/kg

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 2 Roll

£ 1.25
£1.25/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here