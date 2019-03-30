By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Easter Lemon Bakewells 6 Pack

1(3)Write a review
Mr Kipling Easter Lemon Bakewells 6 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.25/each
Per bakewell (43g)
  • Energy793kJ 189kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1845kJ

Product Description

  • Pastry Cases Filled with Lemon Flavour Curd (8%) and Lemon Flavoured Sponge (19%), Topped with a Lemon Flavour Icing (30%) and Gold and White Sugar Pieces.
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Light pastry cases, a layer of lemon flavour curd, lemon flavoured sponge and topped with a soft lemon flavour icing
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% naturally flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Flavour Curd (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Egg, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Gold and White Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Water, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac)), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Milk Proteins, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Colour (Lutein), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Lemon Bakewells at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Bakewells

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Bakewell (43g)
Energy 1845kJ793kJ
-439kcal189kcal
Fat 17.5g7.5g
of which Saturates 7.2g3.1g
Carbohydrate 66.3g28.5g
of which Sugars 37.4g16.1g
Fibre 1.3g0.6g
Protein 3.5g1.5g
Salt 0.42g0.18g
This pack contains 6 portions--

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Not worth it!

1 stars

Where is the lemon?? No real taste. Pastry crumbles to nothing!

Don't waste your money

1 stars

they don't taste of anything! very disappointed

Avoid

1 stars

Horrible, difficult to get out of foil, too sweet, too crumbly

