Mr Kipling Easter Lemon Bakewells 6 Pack

Not worth it!
Where is the lemon?? No real taste. Pastry crumbles to nothing!
Don't waste your money
they don't taste of anything! very disappointed
Avoid
Horrible, difficult to get out of foil, too sweet, too crumbly
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1845kJ
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Flavour Curd (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Egg, Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein)), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Gold and White Sugar Pieces (Sugar, Water, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent (Shellac)), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Milk Proteins, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Colour (Lutein), Acid (Citric Acid)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 6 portions
6 x Bakewells
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bakewell (43g)
|Energy
|1845kJ
|793kJ
|-
|439kcal
|189kcal
|Fat
|17.5g
|7.5g
|of which Saturates
|7.2g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|66.3g
|28.5g
|of which Sugars
|37.4g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.18g
|-
|-
