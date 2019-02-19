By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dole Mixed Fruit In Peach Jelly 4X123g

5(2)Write a review
£ 2.00
£ 2.00
£0.41/100g

Product Description

  • Peaches, Pears and Pineapple in Peach Flavour Jelly.
  • Fruit, the way you like it.
  • Dole Fruit in Jelly makes eating fruit fun and convenient by combining real fruit pieces with tasty fruit jelly.
  • Contains real fruit pieces
  • Fat free
  • Source of vitamin C
  • Pack size: 492g
  Pack size: 492g
  • Source of vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Fruits in Variable Proportions (20%) (Peaches, Pears, Pineapple), Water, Sugar, Thickeners: Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate and Potassium Citrate, Acidity Regulators: Fumaric Acid and Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Colours: Carmine and Beta Carotene, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Best before: see back panel.

Produce of

Manufactured in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled, but does not require refrigeration.

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain pits or pit fragments

Name and address

  • Dole,
  • 36, rue de Chateadun,
  • F-75009 Paris,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.dole.com

Net Contents

4 x 123g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 324 kJ/77 kcal
Fat <0.1 g
of which saturated<0.1 g
Carbohydrates18.6 g
of which sugars 18 g
Fibre 0.8 g
Protein 0.1 g
Salt <0.1 g
Vitamin C 15.2 mg (19 % *)
% of Recommended Daily Value-

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Mouth watering

5 stars

On its own.......no need for anything else

just the thing after dinner, or a quick snack

5 stars

these are great they have a lot of taste in the jelly and the fruit taste fresh, and the size is just right.

