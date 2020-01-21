By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Antacid Peppermint Flavour 48S

£ 2.25
£0.05/each
  • For the relief of indigestion, heartburn, dyspepsia, acidity and flatulence
  • This medicine contains an antacid for the relief of indigestion, heartburn, dyspepsia, acidity and flatulence.

Information

Ingredients

Each tablet contains: calcium carbonate 500mg. Also contains: sucrose. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Braunton, Devon EX33 2DL. PL 12063/0011.

Storage

Do not store above 25°C

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • To be sucked or chewed as preferred. • Adults, the elderly and children over 12 years: 1 or 2 tablets, as required. Do not take more than 16 tablets in any 24 hour period. • Do not give to children under 12 years. DO NOT EXCEED THE STATED DOSE • If your symptoms persist or worsen, you must see a doctor or pharmacist. • If you take too many tablets by mistake, consult your doctor or pharmacist straight away.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Contains S,
  • Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children.,
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet which provides more information about this product.,
  • Do not use after the date shown on the pack.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

48 tablets

Safety information

Using Product Information

The price is lowest I've seen and they work!

5 stars

Almost instant relief from acid reflux. These Antacid indegestion tablets work within a couple of minutes. The price is lowest I've seen and beats internet sites.

