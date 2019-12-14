Tesco Meat Free Vegetarian Mince 454G

Fab.
So far the best mince substitute I have used. I add Vegemite to enhance the flavour along with vegetable stock, tinned tomatoes, tomato puree and vegetables etc.
Love it!
This is my favorite veg mince ever!
A good vegan product. Pity it's not available.
Vegan products are still difficult to find at a reasonable price. This was good quality and Tesco's own brand, so much cheaper than the nearest brand name alternative. It's a pity it's no longer available.
as good as the big brand alternative, and it's vegan
Amazingggggg
This is the best vegan “mock” meat by far.. takes on the flavour really well of what ever you are cooking with it. The texture is close to meat- my family could not tell the difference when I made them all burritos last night. It’s simple and quick to use, also high in protein low in fat. Just a fab all rounder. I have made lasagne, chilli, cottage pie, tacos, meatballs so far.
Fishy
This reminded me of flaked fish, but not minced meat.
This is now the only mince we buy, even my husband (who used to turn his nose up at the mere mention of vegetarian food) has been converted. The texture is so much better than alternative brands, there's no nasty smell & it's a great, filling base for so many meals.
Don't bother
Not great I'm afraid:-(
Delicious
Made a delicious vegan chilli with this soya mince. With the right herbs and filling the soya mince is amazing and filling. The texture is fine when cooked right.
Please revert back to the old recipe!
A real shame that the recipe was changed for this as it used to be my favourite vegan mince and a total staple in my household, but now we don't bother with it as much anymore. It's decent, does the job but doesn't look as appealing as it used to and the texture is more chewy and it doesn't crisp up as nicely. Still a lot healthier and tastier than beef mince, but my family all preferred it a lot more before it was changed.