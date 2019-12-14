By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Meat Free Vegetarian Mince 454G

Tesco Meat Free Vegetarian Mince 454G
£ 1.75
£3.86/kg
One-quarter of a pack contains
  • Energy474kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Beef style mince made from soya protein
  • Meat Free Mince made from soya protein.
  • A blend of lightly seasoned, rehydrated soya protein pieces
  • Lightly seasoned
  • Cook from frozen 5 mins
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 0.454kg
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Textured Soya Protein (97%), Water, Salt, Cumin, Soya Bean, Fermented Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vinegar, Black Pepper, Colour (Caramel), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring.

Reconstituted Textured Soya Protein contains: Water, Soya Flour

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok. Add one-quarter of a pack and cook on medium heat for 3 - 4 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in Slovakia

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Net Contents

454g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy416kJ / 99kcal474kJ / 112kcal
Fat0.8g0.9g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.8g6.6g
Sugars3.0g3.4g
Fibre4.0g4.6g
Protein15.1g17.2g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Fab.

4 stars

So far the best mince substitute I have used. I add Vegemite to enhance the flavour along with vegetable stock, tinned tomatoes, tomato puree and vegetables etc.

Love it!

5 stars

This is my favorite veg mince ever!

A good vegan product. Pity it's not available.

5 stars

Vegan products are still difficult to find at a reasonable price. This was good quality and Tesco's own brand, so much cheaper than the nearest brand name alternative. It's a pity it's no longer available.

as good as the big brand alternative, and it's veg

5 stars

as good as the big brand alternative, and it's vegan

Amazingggggg

5 stars

This is the best vegan “mock” meat by far.. takes on the flavour really well of what ever you are cooking with it. The texture is close to meat- my family could not tell the difference when I made them all burritos last night. It’s simple and quick to use, also high in protein low in fat. Just a fab all rounder. I have made lasagne, chilli, cottage pie, tacos, meatballs so far.

Fishy

1 stars

This reminded me of flaked fish, but not minced meat.

This is now the only mince we buy, even my husband

4 stars

This is now the only mince we buy, even my husband (who used to turn his nose up at the mere mention of vegetarian food) has been converted. The texture is so much better than alternative brands, there's no nasty smell & it's a great, filling base for so many meals.

Don't bother

1 stars

Not great I'm afraid:-(

Delicious

5 stars

Made a delicious vegan chilli with this soya mince. With the right herbs and filling the soya mince is amazing and filling. The texture is fine when cooked right.

Please revert back to the old recipe!

4 stars

A real shame that the recipe was changed for this as it used to be my favourite vegan mince and a total staple in my household, but now we don't bother with it as much anymore. It's decent, does the job but doesn't look as appealing as it used to and the texture is more chewy and it doesn't crisp up as nicely. Still a lot healthier and tastier than beef mince, but my family all preferred it a lot more before it was changed.

