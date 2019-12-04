Triple Dry Anti Perspirant Spray 150Ml

Product Description
- Anti-Perspirant Deodorant
- Whatever life throws at you, make sure perspiration isn't an issue. We're here to help free you from the effects of heavy perspiration. Trusted for over 30 years, our clinically proven advanced protection triple active formula protects you against wetness caused by heavy perspiration for 72hrs. When you need it most it won't let you down, giving you the confidence to be you.
- Unfragranced
- Advanced protection
- Triple active
- Clinically proven
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isobutane, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Aluminum Chlorohydrex PG, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Triethyl Citrate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For best results apply nightly before going to sleep. Shake can, hold upright and spray.
Warnings
- CAUTION: Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not spray near eyes or face. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. If rash develops discontinue use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Read label before use. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition sources. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
- DANGER. Extremely Flammable Aerosol.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Lornamead UK Ltd,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XB.
Return to
- Questions or comments?
- Contact us on www.triple-dry.com
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
