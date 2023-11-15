We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sanex Dermo Extra Control Deodorant 50Ml

4.2(264)
£1.80

£3.60/100ml

Sanex Dermo Extra Control Deodorant 50MlGet the confidence to take on extra big days when you use Sanex Dermo Extra Control Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant. This roll-on antiperspirant has been specially formulated to give you effective protection from sweat and odour for up to an impressive 48 hours, so you can carry on with your busy life with one less thing to think about. While this roll-on antiperspirant deodorant gives you great sweat and odour protection, it also cares for your underarm skin. The ball deodorant has been dermatologically tested and is also designed to restore your skin’s natural pH.Keep your underarm skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex.
Sanex Dermo Extra Control Roll-On Antiperspirant gives confidence by offering effective sweat & odour protection for up to 48 hours. The roll-on antiperspirant also restores your skin’s natural pH.
CONFIDENCE FOR BIG DAYS: Whether you’re out and about or taking it easy, you’ll get great confidence to take on anything when you use Sanex Dermo Extra Control Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.UP TO 48-HOUR PROTECTION: Our roll-on antiperspirant has been specially formulated to give you effective protection from sweat and odour for up to an impressive 48 hours.CARES FOR SKIN: This roll-on antiperspirant deodorant has been dermatologically tested and restores your skin’s natural pH.Developed with DermatologistsCertified by the British Skin Foundation
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Glycerin, Steareth-21, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Calcium Silicate, Zinc Oxide.

Net Contents

50

