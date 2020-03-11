By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sanex Dermo Sensitive Rollon Deodorant 50Ml

4.5(269)Write a review
Sanex Dermo Sensitive Rollon Deodorant 50Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

  • Sanex Sensitive Dermo Roll On Deodorant with lactoserum
  • Green Dot
  • Restores skin's natural pH
  • 24h effective protection from sweat and odour
  • Minimises risk of irritation
  • Dermatologically tested
  • 0% alcohol - does not contain ethanol
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Dimethicone, Steareth-21, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Calcium Silicate, Lactose, Whey Protein

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  • Caution: Stop use if irritation occurs.
  • Allow to dry before dressing.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Stop use if irritation occurs. Allow to dry before dressing.

269 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

roll on deodorant

5 stars

Worked well kept me fresh all day and I work in a hot school.kitchen didn't smell of b.o after using this product

Sanex

4 stars

Smells really nice although found it rather wet and sticky under arms but it did the job and I stayed dry all day

Great product

5 stars

Very happy with this product not to wet drys quickly.a nice fresh scent but not to over powering.its very fresh and clean does the job perfectly.

Sanex Deoderant

3 stars

I tried Sanex Deodorant I personally found it took a while to dry and there wasn't a strong scent of any kind that I could smell. Once dried it worked ok but after 4 or 5 hours I was preparing and got wet Mark's on my top under my arms

Garner

5 stars

O jes my happy.Gut produckt.mild and non-irritating

Sanex

5 stars

excellent product, pleasant aroma, the aroma is super nice, very fresh, I loved it, I really recommend

Fantastic

5 stars

Great product - have told all my family and friends. Just the right size to take anywhere. I use it in the morning and it doesn't matter how hot I get the control is there. It doesn't discolour your clothes either

Love it

5 stars

It's the forst time I've used a roll on so was sceptical of it. It dried really quickly and wasn't sticky in any way. I felt fresh and clean all day. Easy to keep in your hand bag too. I would reccomend this as it's also better for the environment

Great!

5 stars

Great, easy to use and doesn't leave your armpits sticky

Deodorant for sensitive skin

5 stars

Very good for my sensitive skin, no smell and very protective

