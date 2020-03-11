Sanex Dermo Sensitive Rollon Deodorant 50Ml

roll on deodorant
Worked well kept me fresh all day and I work in a hot school.kitchen didn't smell of b.o after using this product
Sanex
Smells really nice although found it rather wet and sticky under arms but it did the job and I stayed dry all day
Great product
Very happy with this product not to wet drys quickly.a nice fresh scent but not to over powering.its very fresh and clean does the job perfectly.
Sanex Deoderant
I tried Sanex Deodorant I personally found it took a while to dry and there wasn't a strong scent of any kind that I could smell. Once dried it worked ok but after 4 or 5 hours I was preparing and got wet Mark's on my top under my arms
Garner
O jes my happy.Gut produckt.mild and non-irritating
Sanex
excellent product, pleasant aroma, the aroma is super nice, very fresh, I loved it, I really recommend
Fantastic
Great product - have told all my family and friends. Just the right size to take anywhere. I use it in the morning and it doesn't matter how hot I get the control is there. It doesn't discolour your clothes either
Love it
It's the forst time I've used a roll on so was sceptical of it. It dried really quickly and wasn't sticky in any way. I felt fresh and clean all day. Easy to keep in your hand bag too. I would reccomend this as it's also better for the environment
Great!
Great, easy to use and doesn't leave your armpits sticky
Deodorant for sensitive skin
Very good for my sensitive skin, no smell and very protective