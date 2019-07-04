By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wholemeal Loaf 800G

3(1)Write a review
Wholemeal Loaf 800G

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

This product is available for delivery from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy519kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • Wholemeal Loaf 800g
  • Wholemeal Loaf. Made with wholemeal flour and free to rise for a light, soft texture.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1038kJ / 245kcal519kJ / 123kcal
Fat1.6g0.8g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate43.9g22.0g
Sugars2.7g1.4g
Fibre5.2g2.6g
Protein11.2g5.6g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Best wholemeal bread

5 stars

Delicious!

Delicious

3 stars

It was delicious but goes off quite quickly.

