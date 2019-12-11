Nestle Cheerios Cereal 375G

Lovely taste
1 box goes a long way and tastes so good has a good texture so does not go soggy
All round cereal
Really enjoy Cheerios. They are a filling and satisfying breakfast. An healthy cereal for all the family.
Great cereal, any time of the day
I started buying a couple of months ago and can't get enough of them. They are great to start the day and also to fill that hole throughout the day without feeling guilty about unhealthy eating. A must have for the cereal cupboard
Great but disappointed about the sugar
I bought cheerios as a great snack for my toddler. I had a friend who was always complaing about the high sugar content compared to the cheerios in the USA. I couldn't believe that a country that has such a sweet tooth has a lower sugar cereal. It would be great to have this cereal without 3 different types of sugar. I don't think I will buy these for my child again
its great
yum super yummy i really like the tast of multigrain cheerios
tastes great
i always buy this because i really like how it tastes and the nutrients inside it thank you
Cheerios are the greatest things on the planet
I have been eating Cheerios since I was ten and I have never been disappointed. They are so nice and I will eat them for the rest of my life
The Best thing on the Planet
It is amazing and there is nothing better than it in the entire universe.
Great to grab and go.
I bought these last week and my kids love them, with or without milk. My teenager loves to grab a hand full on the go. A good alternative to other surgery snacks. Not just for breakfast.
Number one cereal choice
Only recently discovered Cheerios and they have fast become my cereal of choice (and my 90 year old mums) With banana and other different fruit - at the moment blackberries, it's that time of year, and plain yogurt, its healthy, delicious and full up sufficiently to be able to resist a mid morning snack.