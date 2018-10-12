By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Field Fayre All Seasons Mix Wild Bird Food 4Kg

2(1)Write a review
Field Fayre All Seasons Mix Wild Bird Food 4Kg
£ 5.00
£1.25/kg

Product Description

  • Wild Bird Food All Seasons Mix
  • Check our website for details: www.fieldfayre.co.uk
  • Field Fayre Wild Bird Food is a natural and healthy diet. Prepared in the heart of the country by British farmers who understand and care about the birds which populate the countryside. The Field Fayre range gives them a helping hand by supplying many of the nutrients wild birds need, just as nature intended.
  • As the seasons come and go, the natural rhythms of nature places different pressures on our wild bird population, which is why it is so important to feed regularly. Please maintain a supply of fresh water for your birds throughout the year.
  • Pet Food Manufacturers' Association, Wild Bird Group Member - Approved Seed Mix
  • Pack size: 4KG

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Tips
  • Our products are designed to attract a wide range of different species to your garden and by using them in combination with a variety of feeding stations you can increase both the numbers and range of birds enormously. Choose your feeding positions with care, giving your birds a clear line of sight so they can see danger easily. Try to select a spot close to a convenient perching point so they can approach with caution.
  • Feeding Wild Birds All Year Round
  • Whilst autumn & winter feeding are essential it should be remembered that spring & early summer are precisely the times of year when seed eating birds are most in need of help to get them through the demands of the breeding season. Although the chicks of most of these birds feed on insects, the adults feed on seeds, which are not available until late summer and early autumn.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for human consumption.

Name and address

  • Marches Natural Products Ltd,
  • Unit 10,
  • Lower Barns Business Park,
  • Ludford,
  • Ludlow,
  • Shropshire,

Return to

  • Marches Natural Products Ltd,
  • Unit 10,
  • Lower Barns Business Park,
  • Ludford,
  • Ludlow,
  • Shropshire,
  • SY8 4DS.
  • enquiries@fieldfayre.co.uk

Net Contents

4kg ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for human consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

has wheat in which germinates all over the garden

2 stars

has wheat in which germinates all over the garden when spilt by birds

Usually bought next

Tesco Bird Food Meal Worm 100G

£ 2.50
£25.00/kg

Tesco Wild Bird Coconut Feeder

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Wild Bird Food Suet Block 300G

£ 1.25
£4.17/kg

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here