Bloo Acticlean Cistern Block Citrus Twinpack

Now see it's reduced to half the size it used to be !
Clear flush citrus cistern blocks
lasts "up to" 4 weeks depending on how frequently you flush,smell fresh and doesn't make such a "gooey"mess in the cistern as it is a clear flush.Prefer this one to the coloured ones that "stain the cistern".
Lasted 5 days..when it should've lasted 4 weeks.
This was a waste of money, it says that it is supposed to last for 4 weeks, it was all gone in 5 days. We are a family of four, with two bathrooms, I put one in each cistern. It was a good smell and did the job, but it lasted a fraction of the time that the manufacturer said it would.