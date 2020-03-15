By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bloo Acticlean Original Twinpack
Product Description

  • Original In Cistern Block
  • An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
  • With a concentrated cleaning action designed to prevent limescale.
  • For up to 8 weeks*
  • * Each block lasts up to 4 weeks.
  • Bloo offers you a choice of 3 simple ranges to help you keep your toilet thoroughly clean & fresh, in whichever way you choose.
  • 1 In Cistern
  • Our in cistern range cleans from the cistern to bowl every time you flush for a long lasting, thorough clean.
  • 2 Rim
  • Our toilet rim range directly targets the toilet bowl for an easy way to lasting freshness & fragrance.
  • 3 Liquid Cleaner
  • Our liquid toilet cleaner cleans the bowl, removes limescale & leaves a long lasting fragrance.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Hygiene Products Jeyes Group Ltd., Hemel Hempstead

  • Cleans & foams with every flush
  • Blue water

Information

Ingredients

Contains: > 30% Anionic Surfactants, < 5% Polycarboxylates, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Limonene

Storage

Store spare blocks in their pack in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • No need to remove the pleated wrapper as this will dissolve in the water. Drop the block into the cistern at the opposite end to the water inlet, by the float (see picture). Allow 10 minutes for the block to settle before flushing. For best results clean the toilet thoroughly to remove existing limescale deposits.
  • Continue the Freshness
  • Replace with a new bloo block as soon as the colour starts to fade.
  • Safe to use with septic tanks and all other toilet cleaners. Use only as directed. Do not use in porous, crazed or cast-iron cisterns.

Warnings

  • BLOO ORIGINAL IN CISTERN BLOCK 2 x 38g
  • Danger: Contains: Sodium Dodecylbenzene Sulfonate & Sodium Olefin Sulfonate. Keep out of reach of children. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye damage. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash contaminated skin thoroughly after handling. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Contains Limonene. May produce an allergic reaction.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,

Return to

  • UK:
  • Henkel Limited,
  • Wood Lane End,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • Herts,
  • HP2 4RQ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • IRL:
  • Henkel Ireland Distribution Limited,
  • Tallaght Business Park,
  • Whitestown,
  • Tallaght,

Net Contents

2 x 38g ℮

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
View more safety information

Not Colouring Water like before. Formula changed?

1 stars

Is there a new formula for Bloo? I have used these blocks for years and they have always turned the water blue. It used to be a great product. In the last few months, I have noticed the water doesn't seem to turn blue anymore. ...And this is from the first use. It just puts an almost translucent hint of blue. why?

Blue loo cistern blocks

3 stars

I had aseveral of these over Christmas they did not put much colour into the water which was light blue to clear in 3 days. Will never use them again.

taste amazing

5 stars

taste amazing

Not nearly as good as the Bloo maxi that Tesco no

2 stars

Not nearly as good as the Bloo maxi that Tesco no longer sells. I'll look for the Maxi ones elsewhere and give Tescos a miss on this item :(

no way this lasts up to 8 weeks.......one block is

3 stars

no way this lasts up to 8 weeks.......one block is done in 9 days.... and I live by myself so it is not being overused

