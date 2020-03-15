Bloo Acticlean Original Twinpack

Not Colouring Water like before. Formula changed?
Is there a new formula for Bloo? I have used these blocks for years and they have always turned the water blue. It used to be a great product. In the last few months, I have noticed the water doesn't seem to turn blue anymore. ...And this is from the first use. It just puts an almost translucent hint of blue. why?
Blue loo cistern blocks
I had aseveral of these over Christmas they did not put much colour into the water which was light blue to clear in 3 days. Will never use them again.
Not nearly as good as the Bloo maxi that Tesco no longer sells. I'll look for the Maxi ones elsewhere and give Tescos a miss on this item :(
no way this lasts up to 8 weeks.......one block is done in 9 days.... and I live by myself so it is not being overused