By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Broad Beans 500G

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Broad Beans 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg
per 80g
  • Energy204kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 255kJ / 61kcal

Product Description

  • Broad beans.
  • Harvested by hand Nutty and tender, ready to be popped from the pod
  • Harvested by hand Nutty and tender, ready to be popped from the pod
  • Pack size: 0.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Broad Beans

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove packaging, remove beans from the pods and wash before use.

    Hob 6-8 mins.

    Place in a pan of cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for 3-4 minutes.

    Steam 4-6 mins
    Place in a steamer for 4- 6 or until tender.
    Steam over a pan of simmering water for 4-6 minutes.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy255kJ / 61kcal204kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.6g4.5g
Sugars0.9g0.7g
Fibre5.4g4.3g
Protein5.1g4.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointing

3 stars

I love broad beans. I have picked and eaten broad beans all my life so we tried these in our online weekly shop. First impression was many of the pods felt half empty and we would not have bought them if we had the chance to "feel" them first. When opened we got 104g of beans from the 500g packet. They were obviously picked too early before most of them had chance to mature and fill the pods. We see that the frozen option is listed as Baby Broad Beans so wonder if it is possible to buy proper mature broad beans these days?

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes 220G

£ 1.50
£6.82/kg

Tesco Cauliflower Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.89
£0.89/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Large On The Vine Tomatoes 450G

£ 1.25
£2.78/kg

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here