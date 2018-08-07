Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak 500Ml

Great product and very relaxing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th August 2018 I made sure I thoroughly tested out this bottle with several relaxing baths. I play a good bit of squash nowadays and also as the years have rolled on they have taken there toll on my body so sometimes a good soak is very much needed. With Radox muscle soak I found it really helped to relax and soothe my muscle pains as the smell provided an almost aromatherapy aspect to the bath. I love a bath so can stay in there for hours and on several occasions when using this found it very easy to stay in the bath and just the the world melt away as well as the pains I have, mainly lower back and knee ease off. I can recommend this to those with minor aches and pains as well as those of us who are stressed out for a little me time and self care. give it a go, for the price you cant find a better quick fix out there. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing special 2 stars Review from unilever.com 31st July 2018 I have used muscle bath soak before , to be honest i Havent felt any relif after it ,the smell of it it is like normal bath soak nothing special , i was expecting more from it , [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Banging Bubbles For Your Buck! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2018 Im not really a fan of bubble bath but decided to give this one a run for its money and threw some in the bath the day after the the gym. It was heaven. I can’t say that it eases any soreness but Radox Muscle Soak idefinitely made me feel more relaxed. It smells really good and isn’t overpowering. The bubbles are great quality - lasting the whole time I was in the tub. My favourite thing about this was that it didn’t leave the bath slippery or me feeling greasy or oily when I got out, so I didn’t need to shower it off. This will definitely be having a regular spot on the corner of the tub from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not normally a bath person but.... 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2018 I’m not normally a bath however I hav been feeling sore after training for a few weeks now and thought I would try Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak. My initial reaction when opening was the smell, it was very strong but in a nice way, you could smell the sage straight away, I ended up with loads of bubbles and may of used too much but I was a very enjoyable experience. I cannot claim the Radox worked on my muscles alone as the actual hot bath probably helped however I did feel very refreshed and relaxed afterwards and have recommended it to my friends at the gym. This is definitely part of my twice weekly gym routine now and really recommended you give it a try too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a difference. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2018 I have never actually looked forward to bath time, possibly due to an early childhood memory of extremely disturbed looking rubber duckies that gave me the creeps. I have been using this muscle soak bubble bath for a few weeks now and have to say it is very very relaxing, My baths have certainly been fragrant too, however, I am now nearing the end of the bottle so thought it best to leave a glowing review. I always used economy bath soaks in the past so this Radox Muscle soak feels like a first class celebrity experience and so relaxing that no memories of horrific rubber ducks enter my mind whilst soaking through. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soak those aching muscles 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2018 Having just recently moved house and starting to renovate whilst working as a paramedic the muscles in my back and arms were aching. I thought I would try this radox muscle soak, I use to use radox when I played football. I got the sage and sea minerals which I thought smelt very nice and not feminine but my wife said it smelt too manly for her. I poured in a small amount under the running water which produce loads of bubbles which for me is a good thing. After soaking in the bath my aches are a lot better and almost gone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product but prefer Radox salts! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 27th July 2018 I have now used the whole bottle, having two physical jobs does make my back and muscles very sore. Now as nicely scented these Radox liquids are I am not convinced they do anything for muscle soreness. It is a lovely bath, nice scents and very relaxing but hot water itself will help with sore muscles. I don't feel a capful or two does much so I had 5 baths using 20% each time and I still felt more product could be needed for the full experience. Radox actually do this product as bath salts and I used to use the salts all the time, you don't see them about much nowadays but this reminded me of them so I have ordered a 6 pack of bath salts which in my opinion actually do help muscles and make for a much nicer bath time experience. To summarise, nice scents, nice bath colour and a relaxing aroma with your bath. I would recommend the bath slats from Radox over this liquid version though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bath time is always better the radox 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th July 2018 I’m not a big bath person, these days I trend to shower. However when you add Radox muscle soak into your bath it makes you relax and helps you feel refreshed. This has definitely help over the last few week, after getting home from fighting the moorland fire in Greater Manchester. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The perfect bath...even in this heat! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th July 2018 Even with the surprisingly high summer temperatures I still like a good bath in the evening, especially after exercise like the gym or a run. Having given this product a go I can easily say this Radox Muscle Soak is the best! It smells great, makes the water feel soft and velvety without being greasy and made me want to not get out of the water. After a soak in the bath with Radox I felt relaxed and clean. Usually after a bath i would rinse off in the shower, but with this there was no need, I felt clean and fresh straight out the tub. A bottle of Radox Muscle Soak will be a permenant fixture on the side of my bath from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]