Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak 1L

4.5(38)Write a review
image 1 of Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak 1L

£ 1.79
£1.79/litre

  • Relieve your tired and aching muscles with Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak. Fill your bathroom with an enchanting sage and sea minerals scent inspired by nature's best ingredients. A natural hot spring, steam rising from deep blue pools; aching muscles find relief with a mix of clary sage and sea minerals. Made with a 100% nature-inspired fragrance, Radox Muscle Soak is a refreshing bubble bath soak that soothes your mind and makes you feel relaxed. For best results, pour bath gel under running water and relax. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with warm water. If rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gels, hand washes and bath products. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but also one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Enjoy our Muscle Soak bath gel and explore the full range of Radox bath products with nature-inspired fragrances to transform your mood.
  • Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak is a soothing relief for tired, aching or damaged muscles
  • A refreshing bath therapy with a sage and sea minerals scent inspired by nature's best ingredients
  • Each of our fragrance combinations is specially designed to unleash a mood, whether you want to be energised or refreshed, uplifted or soothed
  • Our bath soaks are suitable for daily use, pour the bath soak under running water and unwind in an aromatic bubble bath
  • pH skin neutral bath soak which is suitable for all skin types
  • Let our delightfully fragrant bath soak cleanse your body and relax your senses
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

1 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

38 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Great After Work Treat

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

After a long, hard day at work with an aching back, neck, feet and muscles this was absolute heaven! It frothed up really well in the hot water and the scent in combination with the minerals made me feel even more fresh and relaxed that before I even went to work in the morning! Now I'm motivated to work even harder so I can reward myself with a good soak as soon as I get home! 5/5 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

To manly for this girly girl

2 stars

Review from unilever.com

Lovely bubbles but over powering manly smell tried to relax but really not for me. When I take a bath I like to relax for hours and this just dried out my skin quite badly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radix muscle soak

2 stars

Review from unilever.com

Not good for actually relaxing muscles but it smells really nice. Foams a bit in the water and turns the water blue. Nice enough to lie and soak in the bath but nothing special. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Perfect after a hard days work to get a bit of down time and especially great for relaxation of muscles after a long run or strenuous exercise. Smells great and feels like luxury on skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely and bubbly!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Absolutely Lovely, relaxing smell, made lots of bubbles with just a small amount. Could smell it from downstairs! Not sure I noticed it soothe my muscles but then again my muscles don't really need soothing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely scent and good bubbles

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This has a really lovely smell and it is so relaxing to lie in the warm water surrounded by the aroma. It could have done with a few more bubbles that lasted longer, and I'm not really sure to what extent it helped my muscles more than just a normal warm bath, but I would definitely buy it again just for the scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing and smells loverly.

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Being pregnant this stuff is great at helping me relax only trouble is I relax too much and don't want to get out of the bath. Though chance of relaxing is rare when you have other children running in the bathroom when you're having a soak. Smells lovely too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox muscle soak bath soak

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

After using the radox muscle bath soak it made me feel very relaxed. My aching muscles disappeared and I felt great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice product

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Lovely smell and definitely helps you relax helped to soothe my muscles after a long day running around a kitchen at work [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshed and relaxed

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I really enjoyed using Radox Muscle Soak, I genuinely did feel more relaxed after and it bubbled up really nicely. I don't do baths by half so I had some candles, wine and a nice book, the bubbles lasted surprisingly well, well past wrinkly toes! The only thing I would say is that it smells a bit manly at first, although I can't say I noticed this for long, I was too relaxed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

