Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak 1L

Great After Work Treat
After a long, hard day at work with an aching back, neck, feet and muscles this was absolute heaven! It frothed up really well in the hot water and the scent in combination with the minerals made me feel even more fresh and relaxed that before I even went to work in the morning! Now I'm motivated to work even harder so I can reward myself with a good soak as soon as I get home! 5/5 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
To manly for this girly girl
Lovely bubbles but over powering manly smell tried to relax but really not for me. When I take a bath I like to relax for hours and this just dried out my skin quite badly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Radix muscle soak
Not good for actually relaxing muscles but it smells really nice. Foams a bit in the water and turns the water blue. Nice enough to lie and soak in the bath but nothing special. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Radox Muscle Soak Bath Soak
Perfect after a hard days work to get a bit of down time and especially great for relaxation of muscles after a long run or strenuous exercise. Smells great and feels like luxury on skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely and bubbly!
Absolutely Lovely, relaxing smell, made lots of bubbles with just a small amount. Could smell it from downstairs! Not sure I noticed it soothe my muscles but then again my muscles don't really need soothing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely scent and good bubbles
This has a really lovely smell and it is so relaxing to lie in the warm water surrounded by the aroma. It could have done with a few more bubbles that lasted longer, and I'm not really sure to what extent it helped my muscles more than just a normal warm bath, but I would definitely buy it again just for the scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Relaxing and smells loverly.
Being pregnant this stuff is great at helping me relax only trouble is I relax too much and don't want to get out of the bath. Though chance of relaxing is rare when you have other children running in the bathroom when you're having a soak. Smells lovely too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Radox muscle soak bath soak
After using the radox muscle bath soak it made me feel very relaxed. My aching muscles disappeared and I felt great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice product
Lovely smell and definitely helps you relax helped to soothe my muscles after a long day running around a kitchen at work [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshed and relaxed
I really enjoyed using Radox Muscle Soak, I genuinely did feel more relaxed after and it bubbled up really nicely. I don't do baths by half so I had some candles, wine and a nice book, the bubbles lasted surprisingly well, well past wrinkly toes! The only thing I would say is that it smells a bit manly at first, although I can't say I noticed this for long, I was too relaxed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]