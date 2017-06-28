Radox Stress Relief Bath Soak 1L

Bubbly Heaven 4 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2017 Usually this product would not attract me due to its green colour, I'm normally drawn to a more feminine looking product. However I was presently surprised at how lovely and lovely it smelt. I found I needed to use quite a lot of the product but I also have a very deep bath. Afterwards I felt very fresh and clean and extremely happy it didn't leave the skin with a sticky feeling. Would buy this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relax with Radox 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2017 As soon as you open the bottle you notice a lovely fresh smell, and when you add the product to the hot running water of your bath the scent fills the room. This helps to create a relaxing environment. It also produces a lot of bubbles which have staying power. There are always plenty left when I get out of the bath. After using the stress relief bubble bath I was able to fall quickly into a deep sleep- it was the best nights sleep that I've had in a long time. I would definitely recommend this product to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox bath soak 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2017 I found this product provided lots of bubbles that lasted the whole bath time through. My daughter enjoyed using the radox stress relief bath soak more than meas I found the smell of it a bit overpowering. Although I would buy it again as it seemed to help relax a stressful teenager quite well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lay back relax and think of nothing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2017 I have found this product to do what it says on the bottle, stress relieve. I have however left my bathroom fan on which is a tad frustrating anyway back to the product!!! When pouring the bubble bath the smell hits you right away and travelling all round the first floor of my house. As I've been off work for the last month due to illness the strong, rich, unisex fragrance was highly welcomed. My boyfriend beat me using this proudct and he loved it also. I do however notice as I am sat in my bath tub that the strong smell of rosemary and eucalyptus has reduced some what to the initial hit of fragrance. I would buy this product again and would recommend to friends but would prefer that amazing initial aroma to last a tad longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing radox! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2017 I think that this radox is worth buying the smell of this is relaxing enough with some candle. Makes those stressfull days feel like your able to cope. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2017 This bath soak is amazing I try this first time is full of nice fragrance , good for women's and men's. Nice, rich consistency not like a water. My favourite from today I bought next bottle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely relaxing soak in the tub! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2017 After a long day at work this is just the thing to relax in the bath with. It's smells great and I felt relaxed and refreshed, Would definatly buy again and recommend to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab stuff. Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th June 2017 I live this after a 12hr shift at work. The smell is great and the bubbles are huge. My partner likes it after football helps relax his muscles. This may possibly become a firm favourite in our house [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

STRESS RELIEF FOR SURE!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd June 2017 I think that this product is the best by far for relaxing the muscles, easing stress and feeling completely at ease. An added bonus is the beautiful scent which relaxes the mind. This is definitely on my list for next shopping trip! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]