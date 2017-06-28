By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Radox Stress Relief Bath Soak 1L

5(40)Write a review
£ 2.90
£2.90/litre
  • Breathe in the fresh forest air, and feel the relaxing scent of rosemary and eucalyptus work wonders on a restless mind. Unwind in nature with Stress Relief with Rosemary & Eucalyptus bath soak. For best results pour bath gel under running water before carefully stepping into the bath and relax. Rinses off easily, leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean. Bath products suitable for daily use. Avoid eye contact. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water. if rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use. At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, hand wash and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Bath products with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
  • Soothing bath soak that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
  • A relaxing bath soak with rosemary and eucalyptus scent inspired by nature's best ingredients
  • Mood changing fragrance bath soak which cleanses your body and makes you unwind
  • A bath gel and moisturising bath that leaves skin feeling fresh and clean post bath
  • A bath liquid pH neutral bath product, dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types
  • Bath products suitable for daily use
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium chloride, Parfum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Citric acid, Glycerin, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Sodium benzoate, Sodium lactate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: If product gets in your eyes, rinse them with warm water. Avoid eyes and other sensitive areas. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

1 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

40 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Bubbly Heaven

4 stars

Usually this product would not attract me due to its green colour, I'm normally drawn to a more feminine looking product. However I was presently surprised at how lovely and lovely it smelt. I found I needed to use quite a lot of the product but I also have a very deep bath. Afterwards I felt very fresh and clean and extremely happy it didn't leave the skin with a sticky feeling. Would buy this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relax with Radox

5 stars

As soon as you open the bottle you notice a lovely fresh smell, and when you add the product to the hot running water of your bath the scent fills the room. This helps to create a relaxing environment. It also produces a lot of bubbles which have staying power. There are always plenty left when I get out of the bath. After using the stress relief bubble bath I was able to fall quickly into a deep sleep- it was the best nights sleep that I've had in a long time. I would definitely recommend this product to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Radox bath soak

4 stars

I found this product provided lots of bubbles that lasted the whole bath time through. My daughter enjoyed using the radox stress relief bath soak more than meas I found the smell of it a bit overpowering. Although I would buy it again as it seemed to help relax a stressful teenager quite well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lay back relax and think of nothing

4 stars

I have found this product to do what it says on the bottle, stress relieve. I have however left my bathroom fan on which is a tad frustrating anyway back to the product!!! When pouring the bubble bath the smell hits you right away and travelling all round the first floor of my house. As I've been off work for the last month due to illness the strong, rich, unisex fragrance was highly welcomed. My boyfriend beat me using this proudct and he loved it also. I do however notice as I am sat in my bath tub that the strong smell of rosemary and eucalyptus has reduced some what to the initial hit of fragrance. I would buy this product again and would recommend to friends but would prefer that amazing initial aroma to last a tad longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing radox!

5 stars

I think that this radox is worth buying the smell of this is relaxing enough with some candle. Makes those stressfull days feel like your able to cope. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite

5 stars

This bath soak is amazing I try this first time is full of nice fragrance , good for women's and men's. Nice, rich consistency not like a water. My favourite from today I bought next bottle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely relaxing soak in the tub!

5 stars

After a long day at work this is just the thing to relax in the bath with. It's smells great and I felt relaxed and refreshed, Would definatly buy again and recommend to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab stuff. Love it

5 stars

I live this after a 12hr shift at work. The smell is great and the bubbles are huge. My partner likes it after football helps relax his muscles. This may possibly become a firm favourite in our house [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

STRESS RELIEF FOR SURE!!!

5 stars

I think that this product is the best by far for relaxing the muscles, easing stress and feeling completely at ease. An added bonus is the beautiful scent which relaxes the mind. This is definitely on my list for next shopping trip! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointed!

2 stars

I was really looking forward to using this, as I am a big fan of Radox products, however I was slightly disappointed with this variety. I found it had a very masculine fragrance and although it produced a lot of bubbles, I wouldn't purchase this variety for myself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

