Tesco Finest Shortbread Assortment 400G

Absolutely delicious!
It is very light, crumbly and buttery. Why I havnt bought this before I do not know. I am very fussy about shortbread. It is the best yet and I’ve tried many varieties over the years! I will be buying more! Scrumptious! The pictures on the box don’t do it justice!
I wouldn't but them again
I was disappointed in these biscuits. I found them very dry. They are not what you expect from Tesco Finest range.
Big box, small biscuits.
A lot of packaging, a lot of air, not enough cookies. Marketing sham. The actual shortbreads are nice. If only they did not try to inflate the box to make it look like you are getting a lot of shortbread.
Buy them
These are delicious.... yummy
Perfect!
First time I risked an own brand shortbread. What a pleasant surprise - melt in the mouth perfect! Crumbly and buttery - not a jawbreaker like some other brands.
Taste of luxury
Best shortbread I've ever had, I buy every week, wonderful with hot drink or with a dessert
Delicious
Lovely product
Lovely
I get these for my friend from Scotland and she says they are the best, like good home made Scotish shortbread