By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Shortbread Assortment 400G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest Shortbread Assortment 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy544kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2174kJ / 520kcal

Product Description

  • All butter shortbread selection.
  • All butter shortbread, baked for a light and crumbly texture. Our classic shortbread assortment is make by a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire. They use a traditional all butter recipe and tray bake the shortbread for a beautiful golden finish and melt in the mouth texture.
  • All butter shortbread, baked for a light and crumbly texture. Our classic shortbread assortment is make by a small, second generation family bakery in Aberdeenshire. They use a traditional all butter recipe and tray bake the shortbread for a beautiful golden finish and melt in the mouth texture.
  • All butter shortbreads, baked for a light and crumbly texture
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (27%), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks (10%), Maize Starch, Mini Dark Chocolate Chips, Salt.

Belgian Dark Chocolate Chunks contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Mini Dark Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 40% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 19 servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (25g)
Energy2174kJ / 520kcal544kJ / 130kcal
Fat27.4g6.8g
Saturates17.2g4.3g
Carbohydrate62.8g15.7g
Sugars17.5g4.4g
Fibre1.2g0.3g
Protein4.9g1.2g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

It is very light, crumbly and buttery. Why I havnt bought this before I do not know. I am very fussy about shortbread. It is the best yet and I’ve tried many varieties over the years! I will be buying more! Scrumptious! The pictures on the box don’t do it justice!

I wouldn't but them again

2 stars

I was disappointed in these biscuits. I found them very dry. They are not what you expect from Tesco Finest range.

Big box, small biscuits.

1 stars

A lot of packaging, a lot of air, not enough cookies. Marketing sham. The actual shortbreads are nice. If only they did not try to inflate the box to make it look like you are getting a lot of shortbread.

Buy them

5 stars

These are delicious.... yummy

Perfect!

5 stars

First time I risked an own brand shortbread. What a pleasant surprise - melt in the mouth perfect! Crumbly and buttery - not a jawbreaker like some other brands.

Taste of luxury

5 stars

Best shortbread I've ever had, I buy every week, wonderful with hot drink or with a dessert

Delicious

5 stars

Lovely product

Lovely

5 stars

I get these for my friend from Scotland and she says they are the best, like good home made Scotish shortbread

Usually bought next

Tesco Milk Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G

£ 4.00
£0.89/100g

Tesco Scottish Shortbread Assortment Tin 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Chocolate Biscuit Assortment 450G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.89/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Finest Mince Pies 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.75
£0.29/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here