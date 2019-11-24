Fresh Beef Brisket Slow- Roast

Disappointed
I bought this piece of brisket to cook as a Sunday roast.I cooked it for the required time, on a slow temperature but the end result was very disappointing. The meat was dry and the gravy tasteless? I have cooked this joint before without a problem so I don’t know why this particular piece of beef was different?
Leave Well Alone
Terrible quality, cooked in slow cooker. Meat so tough unable/impossibe to eat, threw it all in the bin. Not much fat on it, unusual for brisket!
Best cut of meat,makes superb gravy.
Quality good,but brisket needs to be cooked slowly on number five,then it is fa
Best beef i have ever tasted.
I'm not a great fan of red meat generally but I was sick of eating chicken so I bought this product for sunday dinner, it was absolutely lovely. My whole family commented on how nice it was, I cooked it for the exact time stated on the packaging and it was perfect. I prefer it carved wafer thin and next time I will get a bigger one as it would be lovely for sandwiches for lunch in the week. It reminded me of sunday dinners at my grandparents in the 70's when meat used to taste like meat. I bought another one for this week mmmmm. I hope its still for sale at Christmas time.
Excellent for Sunday Roast. Slow cooked 3hrs. Lovely flavour and melted in the mouth. Great value.Made 6 good portions from smaller joint.
Poor Quality
This is the second beef brisket joint that I've purchased from Tesco. The first was excellent; this one was of abysmal quality. The first one was lean, with little fat; this one was at least 50% fat but cleverly rolled to hide it. By the time I'd trimmed a 900g joint, I was left with just under 450g of meat. Unacceptable.
Delicious
Fantastic quality brisket. So tender and delicious, I can't recommend enough.
Very disappointed with last joint. Very tough and impossible to carve. Usually very tender cooked in slow cooker but this one was tough.