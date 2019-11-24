By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh Beef Brisket Slow- Roast

Fresh Beef Brisket Slow- Roast
£ 7.20
£9.00/kg
Per 250g
  • Energy2262kJ 544kcal
    27%
  • Fat40.0g
    57%
  • Saturates16.8g
    84%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 905kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Beef brisket joint.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Northern Irish Farms. We work in partnership with trusted farmers to ensure high welfare standards from farm to fork, to deliver great quality beef.
  • A rich, classic cut, rolled and ready for slow cooking
  • From trusted farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove beef from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before roasting. Oven 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4. Place in casserole dish, lightly season and roast in centre of pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Add your choice of vegetables and stock to casserole dish and cover. Return to oven for 3 hours until tender. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes.
Tip
Rub the meat with a combination of spices, cumin, paprika, smoked salt and chilli for an additional layer of flavour.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 250g
Energy905kJ / 218kcal2262kJ / 544kcal
Fat16.0g40.0g
Saturates6.7g16.8g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.4g46.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Disappointed

2 stars

I bought this piece of brisket to cook as a Sunday roast.I cooked it for the required time, on a slow temperature but the end result was very disappointing. The meat was dry and the gravy tasteless? I have cooked this joint before without a problem so I don’t know why this particular piece of beef was different?

Leave Well Alone

1 stars

Terrible quality, cooked in slow cooker. Meat so tough unable/impossibe to eat, threw it all in the bin. Not much fat on it, unusual for brisket!

Best cut of meat,makes superb gravy.

5 stars

Quality good,but brisket needs to be cooked slowly on number five,then it is fa

Best beef i have ever tasted.

5 stars

I'm not a great fan of red meat generally but I was sick of eating chicken so I bought this product for sunday dinner, it was absolutely lovely. My whole family commented on how nice it was, I cooked it for the exact time stated on the packaging and it was perfect. I prefer it carved wafer thin and next time I will get a bigger one as it would be lovely for sandwiches for lunch in the week. It reminded me of sunday dinners at my grandparents in the 70's when meat used to taste like meat. I bought another one for this week mmmmm. I hope its still for sale at Christmas time.

Excellent for Sunday Roast. Slow cooked 3hrs. Love

5 stars

Excellent for Sunday Roast. Slow cooked 3hrs. Lovely flavour and melted in the mouth. Great value.Made 6 good portions from smaller joint.

Poor Quality

1 stars

This is the second beef brisket joint that I've purchased from Tesco. The first was excellent; this one was of abysmal quality. The first one was lean, with little fat; this one was at least 50% fat but cleverly rolled to hide it. By the time I'd trimmed a 900g joint, I was left with just under 450g of meat. Unacceptable.

Delicious

5 stars

Fantastic quality brisket. So tender and delicious, I can't recommend enough.

Very disappointed with last joint. Very tough and

2 stars

Very disappointed with last joint. Very tough and impossible to carve. Usually very tender cooked in slow cooker but this one was tough.

