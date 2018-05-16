We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cardini Original Caesar Dressing 350Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cardini Original Caesar Dressing 350Ml
£1.59
£4.54/litre

Product Description

  • Original Caesar Dressing
  • In 1924 Caesar Cardini created the Caesar Salad and now you can too.
  • ©T. Marzetti Company
  • Creator of the Caesar salad
  • No Preservatives
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil (62%), Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (1%), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Worcester Style Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tamarind Concentrate, Ground Ginger, Chili Powder), Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Anchovy Paste (Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Olive Oil), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Refrigerate after opening. Best if used within 6 weeks after opening.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK using rapeseed oil of EU and non EU origin

Preparation and Usage

  • Just break the lettuce into 2'' lengths. Add Ceasar Cardini's® Original Caesar Dressing. Squeeze lemon over salad to bring out flavours. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and pepper. Toss. Add croutons. Toss lightly and serve immediately.
  • Shake well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • T. Marzetti Co.,
  • Westerville,
  • OH 43082,
  • USA.

Distributor address

  • R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
  • Turnpike Way,
  • High Wycombe,
  • Buckinghamshire,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
  • Turnpike Way,
  • High Wycombe,
  • Buckinghamshire,
  • HP12 3TF.

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy2484kJ/607kcal
Fat65.5g
of which saturates5.3g
Carbohydrate1.9g
of which sugars<0.5g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein2.3g
Salt1.03g
View all Salad Dressings, Toppers & Croutons

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you