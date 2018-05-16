Cardini Original Caesar Dressing 350Ml

Product Description
- Original Caesar Dressing
- In 1924 Caesar Cardini created the Caesar Salad and now you can too.
- Creator of the Caesar salad
- No Preservatives
- Pack size: 350ML
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil (62%), Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (1%), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Worcester Style Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Molasses, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tamarind Concentrate, Ground Ginger, Chili Powder), Garlic Powder, Dried Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Anchovy Paste (Anchovy (Fish), Salt, Olive Oil), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Refrigerate after opening. Best if used within 6 weeks after opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK using rapeseed oil of EU and non EU origin
Preparation and Usage
- Just break the lettuce into 2'' lengths. Add Ceasar Cardini's® Original Caesar Dressing. Squeeze lemon over salad to bring out flavours. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and pepper. Toss. Add croutons. Toss lightly and serve immediately.
- Shake well before use.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- T. Marzetti Co.,
- Westerville,
- OH 43082,
- USA.
Distributor address
- R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
- Turnpike Way,
- High Wycombe,
- Buckinghamshire,
- HP12 3TF.
Return to
- R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
- Turnpike Way,
- High Wycombe,
- Buckinghamshire,
- HP12 3TF.
Net Contents
350ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|2484kJ/607kcal
|Fat
|65.5g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.03g
