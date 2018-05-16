Blue Dragon Sesame Oil 150Ml

Product Description
- Toasted sesame oil.
- Ideal for stir fries & dressings
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150ml
Information
Ingredients
Sesame Oil 100%
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened consume within 1 month.
Produce of
Produced in Taiwan or Singapore. Packed in the EU
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- Lancashire,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|3397kJ/825kcal
|Fat
|92g
|of which saturates
|16g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
