Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shave Foam 250Ml

4.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shave Foam 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml
  • Go easy on your sensitive skin with Gillette Series Sensitive Shaving Foam. The formulation, with aloe, provides 3x protection for your shave. The foam hydrates your hair for easy shaving and the rich lather protects your skin, while the lubricants provide a smooth glide. You get a shave that's clean and skin that's smooth.
  • Shaving Foam with rich lather that helps protect the skin while shaving
  • Lubricants provide a smooth glide
  • Hydrates the hair for easy cutting
  • Lightly Fragranced to refresh
  • Formulatd with Aloe
  • Gillette Series Sensitive Shaving Foam delivers protection and a smooth shave
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Triethanolamine, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Isobutane, Laureth-23, Dimethicone, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Propane, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Stearyl Alcohol, Lauryl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, Chondrus Crispus Powder, Dimethicone PEG/PPG-20/23 Benzoate, DMDM Hydantoin, Myristyl Alcohol, Coceth-7, PPG-1-PEG-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, BHT, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate

Warnings

  • Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No Smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 3.24% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK

Return to

  Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

250 ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok

3 stars

Got this on a half price deal. My partner likes it although prefers gels. Found this did the job just the same as any other shaving foam

Great!

4 stars

This is a great product to use , as it soften and shield your skin , with a cooling sensation , specially its viscosity and powerful cooling feeling , allowing you to shave multiple times without damage your skin.

Always

5 stars

its my first choice, this brand always cover my expectation

Good for legs

5 stars

I used my partner's for my legs and found that it worked better than the usual women's shaving foams, if left me legs feeling smoother and softer.

Only thing my partner will use

5 stars

Bought this for my partner when it was on special offer and he loved it. He said it left his skin lovely and soft and didn't leave it at all sore which is an issue he has had even with sensitive gels

Fantastic product

5 stars

always look to see the price, as it beats all other brands.

good product

4 stars

This product is a very good product for guys with sensitive skin .I suffer badly when wet shaving and find this product reduces sensitivity to almost zero.

Greta shaving foam

5 stars

Used this by choice, I have sensitive skin and this foam did not irritate. even at full price I'd still use this over other shaving foams.

Close Shave

5 stars

Use this and find it really good. Not the cheapest but lovely smooth skin and nice smell is worth the money.

Gillette® Series™ ProGlide Hydrating shave gel

5 stars

Nice shave for my very sensitive skin, nice fragrance

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

