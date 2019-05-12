Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shave Foam 250Ml

Ok
Got this on a half price deal. My partner likes it although prefers gels. Found this did the job just the same as any other shaving foam
Great!
This is a great product to use , as it soften and shield your skin , with a cooling sensation , specially its viscosity and powerful cooling feeling , allowing you to shave multiple times without damage your skin.
Always
its my first choice, this brand always cover my expectation
Good for legs
I used my partner's for my legs and found that it worked better than the usual women's shaving foams, if left me legs feeling smoother and softer.
Only thing my partner will use
Bought this for my partner when it was on special offer and he loved it. He said it left his skin lovely and soft and didn't leave it at all sore which is an issue he has had even with sensitive gels
Fantastic product
always look to see the price, as it beats all other brands.
good product
This product is a very good product for guys with sensitive skin .I suffer badly when wet shaving and find this product reduces sensitivity to almost zero.
Greta shaving foam
Used this by choice, I have sensitive skin and this foam did not irritate. even at full price I'd still use this over other shaving foams.
Close Shave
Use this and find it really good. Not the cheapest but lovely smooth skin and nice smell is worth the money.
Gillette® Series™ ProGlide Hydrating shave gel
Nice shave for my very sensitive skin, nice fragrance