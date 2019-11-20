By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oxo 24S Chicken Stock Cubes 142G

Oxo 24S Chicken Stock Cubes 142G
£ 2.60
£1.84/100g
Each 100ml of prepared stock contains
  • Energy37kJ 9kcal
    <1%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.77g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1198kJ/283kcal

Product Description

  • 24 Chicken stock cubes
  • Makes a champion casserole
  • No artificial preservatives
  • Pack size: 142g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Chicken Fat (3%), Potato Starch, Sugar, Concentrated Chicken Extract (2%), Colour (Ammonia Caramel)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store me in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • For a tasty stock dissolve 1 cube in 190ml of boiling water

Number of uses

This pack makes 48 portions of approximately 100ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Net Contents

24 x 142g ℮ Stock Cubes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100ml portion of stock as prepared
Energy 1198kJ/283kcal37kJ/9kcal
Fat 4.1g<0.5g
of which saturates 1.0g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 46.8g1.5g
of which sugars 16.5g0.5g
Fibre 2.8g<0.5g
Protein 13.5g<0.5g
Salt 24.90g0.77g
This pack makes 48 portions of approximately 100ml--

