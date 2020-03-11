Clean & Clear Cleansing Lotion Sensitive 200Ml

Amazing like magic in a bottle 5 stars A Tesco Customer29th January 2020 I use this twice a day and have done so for 2 months and my skin is so clear of blemishes and pimples caused by other skin products that made my skin oily . I use it along with the clean and clear cream facial wash i only use clean and clear now and i am 61 years old . Report

Works well but.. 4 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 8th September 2019 I have been using this product for only two days and I can say that it has cleared my skin up. However, my product has a strange medical smell, which I definitely don't like.

Great product! 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 2nd September 2019 When I bought this product, I had been noticing lots of spots around my temples (which I now know was my period) and I didn’t feel confident in my skin at all. When I tried clean and clear, I was surprised at how much build up and dirt it removes! It smells quiet strong, however it’s not a bad smell, it’s a refreshing type of smell. It also feels very refreshing on my skin. I have only been using it for about a week but by just applying in the morning and before i go to bed, it has started to clear up my skin, and it will probably get better in the future. I would recommend this product to anyone

Burnt my face 1 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 7th March 2019 I thought of trying this product to see if it could clean my dead skin and clean my face. But instead this product has has burnt my face. I still tried using it for at least five times to see if it would do anything. Instead my complexion darkened with big pimples on my cheeks. Would not recommend this product.

Best product ever 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 13th August 2018 Anyone with spots... use this. Best thing ever. Gets all the oils out of your skin, clears the hidden dirt. A great way to get deep into the skin and get all that bad stuff of your face. You can also use it on other parts of your skin that suffer too like backs and arms. Works a treat for any kind of spot, pimple, red blemishes.

Face feels so clean 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 14th July 2018 I have been using this for a while and I am still amazed how clean and refreshed my face feels after use. The amount of dirt it takes off is surprising (and pleasing!) and whilst I don't tend to suffer from spots or blackheads, it keeps the odd one at bay and my skin is visibly clearer; even the touch of redness on my cheek bones is minimised. It's not remotely greasy and my face feels soft to touch after use. Very pleasant smell and I can't fault it. I've tried other brands, but won't use anything else but this now

Not great 3 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 14th July 2018 I have used this for over a week and even if I admit the amount of dirt you get off your face is incredible. I feel like you can feel it working on your acne, however, it has not prevented spots and it only hasn’t got rid of a couple of them. I am a teenager and very sensitive skin so this was not the one

Like magic 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 24th February 2018 I just recently brought this and it is amazing especially how quickly and effectively it works I have been struggling with acne for some time now and it completely deteriorated my confidence but since using this product I have found my confidence as my acne has disappeared absolutely love it

Excellent for teenage skin 5 stars Review from cleanclearuk.com 25th October 2017 I don't think that it made much of a difference than my usual cleanser. However, I have this to my teenage daughter to use and her skin cleared up very quickly. A lot less oily and fewer spots. Very impressed with her skin type. Not so much with mine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]