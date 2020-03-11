By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Clean & Clear Cleansing Lotion Sensitive 200Ml

4.5(71)Write a review
image 1 of Clean & Clear Cleansing Lotion Sensitive 200Ml
£ 2.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Deep Cleansing Lotion Sensitive Skin
  • Oil-fighting formula cleanses effectively & helps prevent spots
  • Helps combat blemishes & promote a clear complexion
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • UK's #1 Clear Skin Brand*
  • *Total CLEAN & CLEAR® unit sales, IRI data 52 w/e 27/10/2012
  • CLEAN & CLEAR® Deep Cleansing Lotion for Sensitive Skin cleanses your skin to help prevent spots in one simple step! It removes everyday build-up of oil, dirt and grease that cannot always be removed by water. CLEAN & CLEAR® Deep Cleansing Lotion for Sensitive Skin can also be used to refresh, tone and tighten the appearance of pores after washing.
  • Sensitive skin
  • Oil-fighting formula
  • Cleanses effectively to help prevent spots
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-013496], Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Menthol, Methyl Lactate, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, Limonene, CI 42090

Produce of

Made in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply cleansing lotion to a cotton pad and wipe over face and neck as often as required. No need to rinse. Use daily as part of your CLEAN & CLEAR® routine for skin that's really clean, clear and under control.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, immediately flush with water. Discontinue use if skin irritation develops. Keep out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Question?
  • UK: 0808 238 9194
  • IRL: 1800 220044

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, immediately flush with water. Discontinue use if skin irritation develops. Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

71 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing like magic in a bottle

5 stars

I use this twice a day and have done so for 2 months and my skin is so clear of blemishes and pimples caused by other skin products that made my skin oily . I use it along with the clean and clear cream facial wash i only use clean and clear now and i am 61 years old .

Works well but..

4 stars

I have been using this product for only two days and I can say that it has cleared my skin up. However, my product has a strange medical smell, which I definitely don't like.

Great product!

5 stars

When I bought this product, I had been noticing lots of spots around my temples (which I now know was my period) and I didn’t feel confident in my skin at all. When I tried clean and clear, I was surprised at how much build up and dirt it removes! It smells quiet strong, however it’s not a bad smell, it’s a refreshing type of smell. It also feels very refreshing on my skin. I have only been using it for about a week but by just applying in the morning and before i go to bed, it has started to clear up my skin, and it will probably get better in the future. I would recommend this product to anyone

Burnt my face

1 stars

I thought of trying this product to see if it could clean my dead skin and clean my face. But instead this product has has burnt my face. I still tried using it for at least five times to see if it would do anything. Instead my complexion darkened with big pimples on my cheeks. Would not recommend this product.

Best product ever

5 stars

Anyone with spots... use this. Best thing ever. Gets all the oils out of your skin, clears the hidden dirt. A great way to get deep into the skin and get all that bad stuff of your face. You can also use it on other parts of your skin that suffer too like backs and arms. Works a treat for any kind of spot, pimple, red blemishes.

Face feels so clean

5 stars

I have been using this for a while and I am still amazed how clean and refreshed my face feels after use. The amount of dirt it takes off is surprising (and pleasing!) and whilst I don't tend to suffer from spots or blackheads, it keeps the odd one at bay and my skin is visibly clearer; even the touch of redness on my cheek bones is minimised. It's not remotely greasy and my face feels soft to touch after use. Very pleasant smell and I can't fault it. I've tried other brands, but won't use anything else but this now

Not great

3 stars

I have used this for over a week and even if I admit the amount of dirt you get off your face is incredible. I feel like you can feel it working on your acne, however, it has not prevented spots and it only hasn’t got rid of a couple of them. I am a teenager and very sensitive skin so this was not the one

Like magic

5 stars

I just recently brought this and it is amazing especially how quickly and effectively it works I have been struggling with acne for some time now and it completely deteriorated my confidence but since using this product I have found my confidence as my acne has disappeared absolutely love it

Excellent for teenage skin

5 stars

I don't think that it made much of a difference than my usual cleanser. However, I have this to my teenage daughter to use and her skin cleared up very quickly. A lot less oily and fewer spots. Very impressed with her skin type. Not so much with mine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feels nice and works well.

4 stars

I have been using this product on a daily basis for the last week or so and feel that it has improved the look and feel of my skin. I have sensitive skin and although I feel a tingle from the product, this has helped to prevent spots and doesn't dry out my skin. Ultimately my skin feels clean, refreshed and soft. I would highly recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 71 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S

£ 1.75
£0.04/each

Clean & Clear Blackhead Cleanser 200Ml

£ 2.66
£1.33/100ml

Offer

Clean & Clear Exfoliating Daily Wash 150Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here