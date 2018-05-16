Nurofen Ibuprofen 200Mg Caplets 16 Pack

Product Description
- 200mg Caplets
- Ibuprofen
- For Rapid Relief from:
- Migraine-headache, backache, cold and flu symptoms, dental pain, neuralgia, period pain, muscular pain, rheumatic pain, feverishness
- Targeted pain relief
Information
Ingredients
Each Caplet contains: Ibuprofen 200mg and about 12.7mg of Sodium, Also contains Sucrose, See leaflet for full list
Storage
Store below 25°C.Store in the original pack
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- For oral administration and short-term use only.
- Adults and children & adolescents between 12 and 18 years: Swallow 1 or 2 caplets with water, up to three times a day as required. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not exceed 6 caplets in 24 hours. Do not give to children under 12 years.
- Children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: If the product is required for more than 3 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.
- Adults: If the product is required for more than 10 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted.
- Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
Warnings
- DO NOT TAKE IF YOU:
- Have (or have had two or more episodes of) a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding
- Are allergic to ibuprofen, to any of the ingredient, or to aspirin or other painkillers
- Are taking other NSAID pain killers or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg
- Are in the last 3 months of pregnancy.
- SPEAK TO A PHARMACIST/DOCTOR BEFORE TAKING IF YOU:
- Have or have had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a stroke, heart, liver, kidney or bowel problems or are dehydrated
- Are a smoker
- Are pregnant
- WARNING: Do not take more medicine than the labels tells you to.
- KEEP ALL MEDICINES OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Slough,
- SL1 4AQ.
Net Contents
16 x Caplets
Safety information
