Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl

Product Description

  • Rioja - Red Spanish Wine
  • A seriously smooth and deeply flavoursome wine from Rioja. Perfect for sharing over a roast shoulder of lamb with friends.
  • Bronze - International Wine & Spirit Competition 2015 - The IWSC Awards are the premier wine and spirit awards in the world, setting an international benchmark for quality.
  • Campo Viejo's dedication to Rioja winemaking (it's been around since 1959), alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, allows them to create modern twists on traditional methods, delivering progressive styles of Rioja that satisfy today's discerning modern palates and perfect for sharing with friends.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Award-winning aged Rioja, perfect for dinner parties as well as for everyday
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Ruby red with a golden edge, this Rioja has been aged for 18 months in oak casks and 18 months in bottle to give a richer, fuller style, bursting with black cherry & plum flavours.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Bodegas Campo Viejo

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Elena Adell

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Graciano, Mazuelo

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are fermented in at a controlled temperature of around 28ºC. Maceration with skins for approximately 20 days to deliver the colour of the wine. The wine is then aged for 18 months in American and French-oak casks (50:50) and rounded off for 18 months in the bottle cellar.

History

  • Campo Viejo's dedication to authentic Rioja winemaking, alongside the most advanced winemaking techniques available, has allowed us to create modern twists on traditional methods to deliver progressive styles of Rioja that appeal to today's discerning palates.

Regional Information

  • Undoubtedly one of the best wineries in the world, Bodegas Campo Viejo - located right in the heart of La Rioja, Northern Spain - we were the first Spanish winery to certify our carbon footprint to the ISO-14064 standard. At Campo Viejo we live by our Environment and Sustainability programme, which we first started over 10 years ago.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served at 16 -17˚C

Name and address

  • Bodegas Campo Viejo,
  • Camino de la Puebla 50,
  • Logroño,
  • La Rioja,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Smooth, tasty and good value

5 stars

One of my favourites. Very good value when on offer.

My favourite wine

4 stars

I have been buying this wine for the past 5 or 6 years and it has become my favourite. I love the smoothness of it and the lovely velvety warmth and fruity flavour. I look forward to it being on special offer when I can indulge myself even more.

Not the best Campo Viejo

3 stars

Although it is acceptable and drinks well even on the second day after opening, this is far from the best vintage - oh for the 2008 and 2010 bottles!!

My favourite

4 stars

Best available cannot wait for offer to return .Should have bought twice as much.

Campo Viejo Rioja

5 stars

Lovely wine one of my favourites. This wine is very nice and I am quite happy to drink it with any food.

Ever reliable Rioja

4 stars

Always have a few bottles around in case a Rioja lover comes to visit.

Quality and Reliability

4 stars

Campo Viejo Gran Reserva is a good value Rioja: smooth, rich, a good balance of fruit and cask maturity, and a regular accopmaniment to a variety of meat dishes from tapas and roasts to stews and tagines. It's good and it's reliable.

Campo Delight

4 stars

Its hard to say I have opened a bottle of this wine and not liked it, for the money its a great buy when its on offer I always stock up.

Very good

5 stars

A good easy drinking lighter wine. Goes well with most foods or on its own.

It's OK

4 stars

I've just bought six bottles (@ 24% off) on the strength of the previous reviews and it's OK, but not what I am used to from a Rioja. I wouldn't pay the full price for this one. Looking forward to trying the Glorioso which has also been reviewed here. Will post my thought later.

