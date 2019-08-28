Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl

Smooth, tasty and good value
One of my favourites. Very good value when on offer.
My favourite wine
I have been buying this wine for the past 5 or 6 years and it has become my favourite. I love the smoothness of it and the lovely velvety warmth and fruity flavour. I look forward to it being on special offer when I can indulge myself even more.
Not the best Campo Viejo
Although it is acceptable and drinks well even on the second day after opening, this is far from the best vintage - oh for the 2008 and 2010 bottles!!
My favourite
Best available cannot wait for offer to return .Should have bought twice as much.
Campo Viejo Rioja
Lovely wine one of my favourites. This wine is very nice and I am quite happy to drink it with any food.
Ever reliable Rioja
Always have a few bottles around in case a Rioja lover comes to visit.
Quality and Reliability
Campo Viejo Gran Reserva is a good value Rioja: smooth, rich, a good balance of fruit and cask maturity, and a regular accopmaniment to a variety of meat dishes from tapas and roasts to stews and tagines. It's good and it's reliable.
Campo Delight
Its hard to say I have opened a bottle of this wine and not liked it, for the money its a great buy when its on offer I always stock up.
Very good
A good easy drinking lighter wine. Goes well with most foods or on its own.
It's OK
I've just bought six bottles (@ 24% off) on the strength of the previous reviews and it's OK, but not what I am used to from a Rioja. I wouldn't pay the full price for this one. Looking forward to trying the Glorioso which has also been reviewed here. Will post my thought later.