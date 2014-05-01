By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Miracle Gro Soluble Plant Food 1Kg

Miracle Gro Soluble Plant Food 1Kg
£ 4.00
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • The number one selling plant food
  • Grows plants twice as big
  • Unique mix 10 micro nutrients to ensure healthy growth
  • Just feed every two weeks from March to September
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Warnings

  • Please note that this item has additional safety or regulatory datasheets available
  • The product may have possible health and safety hazards covered in these documents
  • Refer to the container for full information and always follow the instructions.

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Should be kg not Kg See ISO 80000-1. (Was ISO31)

5 stars

Great plant food, but Kg should be kg. K = kelvin k = kilo Best regards Richard

Excellent

5 stars

I am very pleased with the results. Would definitely recommend. Five Stars

