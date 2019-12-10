Black Sheep Ale 500Ml Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- This beautifully balanced premium ale is packed full of Yorkshire depth. Progress, challenger, goldings & fuggles hops combine, leading to a dry, bitter finish.
- A True Champion of Its Style
- Born in 1992, The Black Sheep Brewery was founded in Masham, Yorkshire by Paul Theakston, The 'Black Sheep' of the Theakston brewing family.
- Amber ale from Yorkshire
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Tasting Notes
- This beautifully balanced premium ale is packed full of Yorkshire depth. Progress, challenger, goldings & fuggles hops combine, leading to a dry, bitter finish
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
4.4% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Bottle Neck
Preparation and Usage
- Best served cool
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Black Sheep Brewery Plc,
- Masham,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG4 4EN,
- UK.
Return to
- Black Sheep Brewery Plc,
- Masham,
- North Yorkshire,
- HG4 4EN,
- UK.
- blacksheepbrewery.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|196kJ/47Kcal
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019