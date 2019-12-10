By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Black Sheep Ale 500Ml Bottle

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • This beautifully balanced premium ale is packed full of Yorkshire depth. Progress, challenger, goldings & fuggles hops combine, leading to a dry, bitter finish.
  • A True Champion of Its Style
  • Born in 1992, The Black Sheep Brewery was founded in Masham, Yorkshire by Paul Theakston, The 'Black Sheep' of the Theakston brewing family.
  • Amber ale from Yorkshire
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

4.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Bottle Neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served cool

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Black Sheep Brewery Plc,
  • Masham,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG4 4EN,
  • UK.

  • blacksheepbrewery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 196kJ/47Kcal

