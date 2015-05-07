Evergreen Complete 100Sqm

Gets results!
Bought this a couple of weeks ago. Applied it to the lawn and within a couple of days the moss had turned black - which is a positive! Just waiting for the grass to flourish. Perhaps it was me being too generous but the pack didn't achieve anywhere near the coverage stated. Next time I'll buy a spreader.
Disappointing
After a week very poor results so far. Also had to use more than stated amount to cover area.
Good product.
It is easy to use and great to keep lawn looking healthy.
Good
It's was fine.. Everything done smoothly. But package came with bit wet out side
Brilliant stuff
Even three days after applying this we noticed the difference in our lawn. All the dreaded dandilions had gone! I would say you will need to purchase an additional weed killer for more hardy weeds (thistles etc) our lawn was definitely greener and we even had some new grass sprouting on the bald bits!
Makes my grass greener.
Does what it says on the pack. This was easy to use and really perked up the grass. Dealt with the most common of weeds but left a few species untouched. Be careful not to over apply as it will leave black patches if you do. Could not find cheaper than Tesco at time of purchase.
A great product at a great price
Within days of using this product, it had made a big difference to my lawn. Very easy to use at a great price.
Does what it says on the box
Does exactly what it says on the box, kills weeds and helps to grow the grass
Pleased with product.
I found it easy to use and it killed moss fairly quickly. Didn't kill all weeds but wasn't expecting it too. Lawn looks much better after using the product.
An excellent product.
It really does do what it promises on the box