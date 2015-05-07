Evergreen Complete 100Sqm

WARNING What about children and pets? Keep children and pets away from treated areas until granules have been watered in PRECAUTIONS Do not use on new lawns. EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 should not be applied to lawns less than 6 months old. Avoid drift onto nearby plants and borders. Do not apply during prolonged dry periods (drought), frosty weather or when heavy rain is imminent Re-seeding of bare patches should not be carried out until 8 weeks after treatment. Maximum of 2 applications per year with a 3 month interval between treatments. TREES AND BULBS EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 can be used around trees in the lawn, but avoid contact with the foliage. EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 can be applied where bulbs are growing in the lawn, provided it is applied after all the bulb foliage has died down naturally. MOWING Avoid mowing the lawn 2-3 days before and after treatment. WATERING-IN If no rain falls within 2 days, water the lawn thoroughly so that the lawn food starts to work. DISPOSAL OF LAWN CLIPPINGS Do not use the first 4 mowings after treatment for mulching. They will be safe to use after being thoroughly composted for 6 months. STAINING Do not walk on treated areas until it has rained or EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 has been watered in and dried, since iron sulphate can cause stubborn brown stains on clothes, paving slabs etc. Clean up any spillages immediately and dispose of safely. SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS TO AVOID RISKS TO HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT, COMPLY WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE Protection during / in use Wash hands thoroughly after handling. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not breathe dust. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using the product. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Wear protective gloves. Other general protection Contains mecoprop-P. May produce an allergic reaction. Environmental protection Do not contaminate water with the product or its container. Do not empty into drains. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs. Dispose of contents / container to a licensed hazardous-waste collection site except for empty containers which can be disposed of in the dustbin. Contact your local council (local authority) for details. Warning Causes serious eye irritation.