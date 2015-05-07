By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Evergreen Complete 100Sqm

4(15)Write a review
Evergreen Complete 100Sqm
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Product Description

  • Complete 4 in 1 Lawn Feed Weed & Moss Killer
  • Unique Water Smart formula helps build a thick green lawn
  • Stronger roots absorb water & nutrients more effectively
  • Our formulation helps kill weeds & moss as well as feeding your lawn
  • For a rich, green lawn, killing dandelions, white clover, plantains and moss with unique greening formula
  • With high potassium to help build a thicker, tougher lawn and protect against drought and wear.
  • Best Unique Formula Greening Power*
  • *EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 has more nitrogen than many brands of feed, weed and moss killer, giving you the best greening power for your lawn.
  • * Non-pesticidal use; claim not controlled by The Plant Protection Product Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009.
  • Water Smart™ Formula
  • Makes the most of every drop!
  • EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 helps build a thick, green lawn with stronger roots which better absorb water and nutrients. This helps protect your lawn against heat, drought and other stresses.
  • Why do I need to feed my lawn?
  • Lawns need nutrients to stay healthy and green. The most important nutrients are:
  • N Keeps your lawn green and thick 14% nitrogen
  • K Makes leaves strong and healthy 5% potassium oxide
  • Why is EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 the best?
  • EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 is a perfect all-in-one lawn treatment to feed, weed and control moss.
  • Our unique nitrogen formula has been specifically designed to deliver the best greening power.
  • We guarantee that your lawn will be greener and healthier in just 7 days!
  • UK Declaration: EC Fertiliser
  • NK fertiliser 14-5
  • Nitrogen (N) total 14.0%
  • Ammoniacal Nitrogen (N) 10.9%
  • Ureic Nitrogen (N) 3.1%
  • Potassium oxide (K20) soluble in water 5%
  • EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 contains 0.49% w/w MCPA, 0.29% w/w mecoprop-P, 16.3% w/w iron sulphate (anhydrous) as a granular formulation (GR).
  • Greener lawn in 1 week
  • Thicker tougher lawn
  • Kills weeds and moss
  • Watersmart formula helps protect against heat, drought and other stresses
  • Covers 100m2

Information

Storage

Keep Product in Original Container, tightly closed, in a safe place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for Use
  • For use only as a home garden lawn treatment. Read all safety instructions before use.
  • When and where do I use it?
  • For use on lawns, when weeds are actively growing. Apply when the weather is fair, the soil is moist, the grass dry and frost free.
  • When will I see results?
  • Your lawn will become a richer colour. You will see the moss blacken as it dies (any blackening of the grass is only temporary). Scarify (rake) vigorously after 2 weeks to remove dead moss; the grass will then re-establish. Some weeds will grow quickly at first and then become twisted prior to dying. Full weed control will take 3-5 weeks.
  • How do I use it?
  • By Hand
  • Apply at a maximum individual dose of 35g per square metre (1oz per sq yard).
  • For a visual guide to the correct application rate, first spread the recommended amount over a small measured area. Areas for treatment must be marked out to ensure even application.
  • By refilling the EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 Dispenser Pack.
  • Refer to the dispenser pack for full instructions.
  • By Spreader
  • EverGreen® Easy Spreader+ calibration settings 4.5
  • EverGreen® Drop Spreader 6
  • EasyGreen® Wizz Rotary Spreader 27
  • EverGreen® Year-Round Spreader 5.25
  • Owners of the other spreaders please contact the Scotts Garden Advisor on +44 (0)1276 401 390.
  • How much will I need?
  • This pack treats 100m2 (10m x 10m). To determine the size of your lawn multiply the length by the width in metres.
  • Alternatively a lawn with 6 by 5 standard fence panels (1•82m width), will cover approx 100m2.

Warnings

  • What about children and pets?
  • Keep children and pets away from treated areas until granules have been watered in
  • PRECAUTIONS
  • Do not use on new lawns. EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 should not be applied to lawns less than 6 months old. Avoid drift onto nearby plants and borders. Do not apply during prolonged dry periods (drought), frosty weather or when heavy rain is imminent
  • Re-seeding of bare patches should not be carried out until 8 weeks after treatment.
  • Maximum of 2 applications per year with a 3 month interval between treatments.
  • TREES AND BULBS EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 can be used around trees in the lawn, but avoid contact with the foliage. EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 can be applied where bulbs are growing in the lawn, provided it is applied after all the bulb foliage has died down naturally.
  • MOWING
  • Avoid mowing the lawn 2-3 days before and after treatment.
  • WATERING-IN
  • If no rain falls within 2 days, water the lawn thoroughly so that the lawn food starts to work.
  • DISPOSAL OF LAWN CLIPPINGS
  • Do not use the first 4 mowings after treatment for mulching. They will be safe to use after being thoroughly composted for 6 months.
  • STAINING
  • Do not walk on treated areas until it has rained or EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 has been watered in and dried, since iron sulphate can cause stubborn brown stains on clothes, paving slabs etc. Clean up any spillages immediately and dispose of safely.
  • SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS
  • TO AVOID RISKS TO HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT, COMPLY WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE
  • Protection during / in use
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • Do not breathe dust.
  • Do not eat, drink or smoke when using the product.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
  • Wear protective gloves.
  • Other general protection
  • Contains mecoprop-P. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • Environmental protection
  • Do not contaminate water with the product or its container.
  • Do not empty into drains.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs.
  • Dispose of contents / container to a licensed hazardous-waste collection site except for empty containers which can be disposed of in the dustbin. Contact your local council (local authority) for details.
  • Warning
  • Causes serious eye irritation.

Name and address

  • The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Archipelago,
  • Lyon Way,
  • Frimley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU16 7ER.

Return to

  • The Scotts Company (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 Archipelago,
  • Lyon Way,
  • Frimley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU16 7ER.
  • For more information visit: evergreen-lawn.co.uk or call +44 (0)1276 401 390

Net Contents

3.5kg ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING What about children and pets? Keep children and pets away from treated areas until granules have been watered in PRECAUTIONS Do not use on new lawns. EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 should not be applied to lawns less than 6 months old. Avoid drift onto nearby plants and borders. Do not apply during prolonged dry periods (drought), frosty weather or when heavy rain is imminent Re-seeding of bare patches should not be carried out until 8 weeks after treatment. Maximum of 2 applications per year with a 3 month interval between treatments. TREES AND BULBS EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 can be used around trees in the lawn, but avoid contact with the foliage. EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 can be applied where bulbs are growing in the lawn, provided it is applied after all the bulb foliage has died down naturally. MOWING Avoid mowing the lawn 2-3 days before and after treatment. WATERING-IN If no rain falls within 2 days, water the lawn thoroughly so that the lawn food starts to work. DISPOSAL OF LAWN CLIPPINGS Do not use the first 4 mowings after treatment for mulching. They will be safe to use after being thoroughly composted for 6 months. STAINING Do not walk on treated areas until it has rained or EverGreen® Complete 4 in 1 has been watered in and dried, since iron sulphate can cause stubborn brown stains on clothes, paving slabs etc. Clean up any spillages immediately and dispose of safely. SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS TO AVOID RISKS TO HUMAN HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT, COMPLY WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE Protection during / in use Wash hands thoroughly after handling. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Do not breathe dust. Do not eat, drink or smoke when using the product. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Wear protective gloves. Other general protection Contains mecoprop-P. May produce an allergic reaction. Environmental protection Do not contaminate water with the product or its container. Do not empty into drains. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Keep away from food, drink and animal feeding stuffs. Dispose of contents / container to a licensed hazardous-waste collection site except for empty containers which can be disposed of in the dustbin. Contact your local council (local authority) for details. Warning Causes serious eye irritation.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Gets results!

4 stars

Bought this a couple of weeks ago. Applied it to the lawn and within a couple of days the moss had turned black - which is a positive! Just waiting for the grass to flourish. Perhaps it was me being too generous but the pack didn't achieve anywhere near the coverage stated. Next time I'll buy a spreader.

Disappointing

1 stars

After a week very poor results so far. Also had to use more than stated amount to cover area.

Good product.

5 stars

It is easy to use and great to keep lawn looking healthy.

Good

4 stars

It's was fine.. Everything done smoothly. But package came with bit wet out side

Brilliant stuff

4 stars

Even three days after applying this we noticed the difference in our lawn. All the dreaded dandilions had gone! I would say you will need to purchase an additional weed killer for more hardy weeds (thistles etc) our lawn was definitely greener and we even had some new grass sprouting on the bald bits!

Makes my grass greener.

5 stars

Does what it says on the pack. This was easy to use and really perked up the grass. Dealt with the most common of weeds but left a few species untouched. Be careful not to over apply as it will leave black patches if you do. Could not find cheaper than Tesco at time of purchase.

A great product at a great price

5 stars

Within days of using this product, it had made a big difference to my lawn. Very easy to use at a great price.

Does what it says on the box

5 stars

Does exactly what it says on the box, kills weeds and helps to grow the grass

Pleased with product.

4 stars

I found it easy to use and it killed moss fairly quickly. Didn't kill all weeds but wasn't expecting it too. Lawn looks much better after using the product.

An excellent product.

5 stars

It really does do what it promises on the box

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Gro Sure Fast Acting Lawn Seed 450G (15Sqm)

£ 4.50
£10.00/kg

Tesco Daffodils Bunch

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Gro Sure Smart Lawn Seed 25 Sqm

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Evergreen Fast Acting Grass Seed 16M2

£ 7.00
£7.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here