Yeo Valley Organic Block Butter 250G

Product Description
- Salted Butter
- Organic
- Freezes brilliantly
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Unsalted Butter (Milk), Salt* (1.5%), *Denotes non Organic ingredients, Minimum Fat content 80%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Made for:
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
- yeovalley.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|3062kJ/745kcal
|Fat
|82g
|of which saturates
|52g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|1.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019