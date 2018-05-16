By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Organic Block Butter 250G

Yeo Valley Organic Block Butter 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Product Description

  • Salted Butter
  • Organic
  • Freezes brilliantly
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Unsalted Butter (Milk), Salt* (1.5%), *Denotes non Organic ingredients, Minimum Fat content 80%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 3062kJ/745kcal
Fat 82g
of which saturates 52g
Carbohydrate 0.6g
of which sugars 0.6g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 1.5g

