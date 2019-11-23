Eisberg Rose 75Cl Alcohol Free

Very enjoyable.
Excellent!
Yuk! Try again this is not good!
Yuk! Smells like eggs or perming lotion. Tastes like a squash that needs more in it. Don’t bother!
Good effort
Nice, sweet but just miss ing that extra zing.
Alcohol free wines
They are a great flavour, but sometimes I have compared them to the Californian Alcohol Free Wine, and they can lose out to them at times. The Eisberg Wine I have tasted before when they were in those funny shaped bottles, I enjoyed the white wine so I thought I would try the Rose this time.
A good wine for non-alcohol drinkers
I bought this wine for my wife whose medical conditions strictly prohibit alcohol. She has been very satisfied for years with another 0%alcohol Rose which is now unobtainable and she has found that the Eisberg Rose is acceptable as a substitute.