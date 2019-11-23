By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eisberg Rose 75Cl Alcohol Free

3.5(5)Write a review
£ 3.50
£3.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé German Wine
  • Our winemakers have created this fresh, fruity Rosé just for you. It has strawberry jam and raspberry flavours, and has had the alcohol carefully removed making it perfect for you to enjoy at any time.
  • With alcohol removed
  • Alcohol free wine based drink
  • 34 calories per 125ml serving
  • Wine of Germany
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol-free Rosé Wine, Rectified Concentrated Grape Must, Natural Flavouring, Carbon Dioxide, Preservatives: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

ABV

0.0% vol

Country

Germany

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Once opened, keep in fridge and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled, our Rosé is perfect on its own, or with spicy food and salads.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Halewood International Ltd,
  • L36 6AD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml contains:
Energy115kJ (27kcal)
Fat0g
of which: Saturates0g
Carbohydrates6.8g
of which: Sugars6.0g
Protein0g
Salt0g

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Very enjoyable.

5 stars

Excellent!

Yuk! Try again this is not good!

1 stars

Yuk! Smells like eggs or perming lotion. Tastes like a squash that needs more in it. Don’t bother!

Good effort

3 stars

Nice, sweet but just miss ing that extra zing.

Alcohol free wines

5 stars

They are a great flavour, but sometimes I have compared them to the Californian Alcohol Free Wine, and they can lose out to them at times. The Eisberg Wine I have tasted before when they were in those funny shaped bottles, I enjoyed the white wine so I thought I would try the Rose this time.

A good wine for non-alcohol drinkers

4 stars

I bought this wine for my wife whose medical conditions strictly prohibit alcohol. She has been very satisfied for years with another 0%alcohol Rose which is now unobtainable and she has found that the Eisberg Rose is acceptable as a substitute.

