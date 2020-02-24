Tesco Thick Bleach Citrus 750Ml

Unable to open
Latest batch am unable to remove lids-must have changed supplier or design!
Ridiculous price increase
Ridiculous price increase. Now buying elsewhere.
2 stars because a price hike of 33.3% in one week!
2 stars because a price hike of 33.3% in one week! Really?
Great quality product
As good as leading brands
it works
the toilet
Great value !
Great value and a decent product... having hard floors AND pets, this is a must :)
too thin/ watered down!
Don't believe the "thick" description. We've been using this bleach for years, but it's definitely been watered down, so doesn't stick to the loo like it used to. Several applications required to achieve the same cleaning effect.
Very effective
Top Stuff
I love bleach, good price, good smell all-round great buy. Just makes me feel so clean.