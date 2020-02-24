By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Thick Bleach Citrus 750Ml

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Product Description

  • *
  • Tesco Thick Bleach Lemon 750ml
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria/Eliminates germs & tough stains
  • Proven to kill bacteria, fungi and the H1N1 flu virus, Helps prevent limescale
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Sodium Hypochlorite 4.6g per 100g, Perfume. Complies with BS EN 1276, BS EN 13697

Storage

Keep bottle upright and store out of reach or children in a dry cool place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • To remove cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Squeeze grips on cap and turn anti-clockwise. To replace cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Replace cap and turn clockwise until a click is heard. Check the cap is closed. To bleach whites: Dilute 50ml of bleach in 10 litres of cold water (don't add neat bleach directly to clothes). Soak for a short time, then rinse thoroughly. Use half strength if soaking overnight. Sinks and basins: Direct neat down waste pipe to keep germ free. Leave for 15 minutes then rinse away. Toilets: Direct neat bleach around bowl and leave for 15 minutes for maximum disinfection before flushing. Alternatively direct bleach around the bowl last thing at night to keep clean and disinfected. Work sur-faces, floors, patios, bins: Dilute 100ml of bleach in 5 litres of water. Allow surfaces to dry. Safe to use with septic tanks.
  • Do not use on any metals or enamelled baths. Do not use on fabrics which have the 'Do not bleach' symbol, or are wool, silk, or have a special finish. Do not use on furnishings or carpets as damage may result. Always wipe up any spillage immediately and rinse affected areas with clean water. This product is not suitable for sterilising baby feeding equipment. Do not use undiluted anywhere except in the toilet bowl and in drains. For man-made work surfaces, follow manufacturer's cleaning instructions

Warnings

  • DANGER
  • Contains Contains SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE, SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE,
  • May be corrosive to metals.,
  • Causes severe skin burns and eye damage.,
  • Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Keep only in original packaging.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.,
  • IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor,
  • Absorb spillage to prevent material damage.,
  • Store locked up.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
  • Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine).,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Safety information

  1. Corrosive
  2. Environmentally damaging
View more safety information

DANGER DANGER Contains Contains SODIUM HYPOCHLORITE, SODIUM LAURETH SULFATE, May be corrosive to metals., Causes severe skin burns and eye damage., Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects, If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children., Read label before use., Keep only in original packaging., Avoid release to the environment., Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection., IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor, Absorb spillage to prevent material damage., Store locked up., Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal., Warning! Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine).,

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

10 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Unable to open

2 stars

Latest batch am unable to remove lids-must have changed supplier or design!

Ridiculous price increase

2 stars

Ridiculous price increase. Now buying elsewhere.

2 stars because a price hike of 33.3% in one week!

2 stars

2 stars because a price hike of 33.3% in one week! Really?

Great quality product

5 stars

Great quality product

As good as leading brands

5 stars

As good as leading brands

it works

5 stars

the toilet

Great value !

5 stars

Great value and a decent product... having hard floors AND pets, this is a must :)

too thin/ watered down!

2 stars

Don't believe the "thick" description. We've been using this bleach for years, but it's definitely been watered down, so doesn't stick to the loo like it used to. Several applications required to achieve the same cleaning effect.

Very effective

5 stars

Very effective

Top Stuff

5 stars

I love bleach, good price, good smell all-round great buy. Just makes me feel so clean.

