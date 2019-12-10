By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bath Ales Gem 500Ml

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brewed for those who know...
  • "Gem has a rich aroma of hops and malt, with a long, deep, bitter-sweet finish. An exceptional best bitter."
  • ...and those who don't
  • Here at Bath Ales, we brew Gem using floor malted Maris Otter barley and Goldings hops from East Kent. These fine ingredients, together with our brewer's skill and passion, have helped to make Gem a quintessential English beer.
  • Our premium amber ale
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat and Barley Malt

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

2.4

ABV

4.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Fine filtered for quality, Gem likes to be stored and served cool.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Bath Ales,
  • Warmley,
  • BS30 5LW.

Return to

  • Bath Ales,
  • Warmley,
  • BS30 5LW.
  • Visit us at www.bathales.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

