Bath Ales Gem 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Beer
- Brewed for those who know...
- "Gem has a rich aroma of hops and malt, with a long, deep, bitter-sweet finish. An exceptional best bitter."
- ...and those who don't
- Here at Bath Ales, we brew Gem using floor malted Maris Otter barley and Goldings hops from East Kent. These fine ingredients, together with our brewer's skill and passion, have helped to make Gem a quintessential English beer.
- Our premium amber ale
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat and Barley Malt
Tasting Notes
- "Gem has a rich aroma of hops and malt, with a long, deep, bitter-sweet finish. An exceptional best bitter."
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
4.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Fine filtered for quality, Gem likes to be stored and served cool.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Bath Ales,
- Warmley,
- BS30 5LW.
Return to
- Bath Ales,
- Warmley,
- BS30 5LW.
- Visit us at www.bathales.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019