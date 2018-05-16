Pledge Fluffy Duster Refills 5 Pack

- Pledge® Duster Refills clean up many unwanted particles, like dust, dirt and lint. Bringing out the beauty in your home can be as quick and easy as a simple dusting with these disposable dusters. Pledge® Dusters are made with long, fluffy fibres that remove dust and the allergens* in dust, dirt and lint with a few effortless swipes of the handle (sold separately) – the perfect replacement for your old feather duster. *From pet dander
- Pledge® Duster Refills - the multi surface cleaner picks up many unwanted particles like dust, dirt and lint
- Duster with long, fluffy fibres picks up dust, dirt and lint and the common allergens in it* with a few effortless swipes
- Use with Pledge® Duster Starter Kit (sold separately) as the perfect replacement for your old feather duster
Information
Preparation and Usage
- HOW TO USE: To assemble and use Pledge® Duster Refills (handle sold separately in Pledge® Duster Starter Kit)– 1. Attach a disposable duster refill to the handle. 2. Dust by swiping across surfaces until handle has picked up dust, dirt and lint. 3. When duster becomes too dirty, simply remove, put in the bin and replace with a new duster. WHERE TO USE: Wood, Wood Laminate, Glass, Mirrors, Stainless Steel, Plastics, Granite (Sealed), Marble (Sealed), Electronics, Chrome, Quartz and More
Warnings
- Warnings: Keep out of the reach of children. Do not use on hot surfaces (such as lights etc...) or wet surfaces. Do not use with any other cleaning product or water. Do not flush down the toilet. Do not wash the duster. Wash hands after use.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
5 x Refills
Safety information
Using Product Information
