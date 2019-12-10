By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aspall Premium Cru Apple Cyder 500Ml Bottle

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Aspall Premium Cru Apple Cyder 500Ml Bottle
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premier Cru Cyder.
  • Appearance: Mid straw
  • Aroma: Floral
  • Taste: Crisp apple
  • Pair with: Charcuterie, Mild cheese, Spicy dishes
  • A sophisticated, sparkling cyder with a light floral aroma and a long, dry finish. Crafted at the original Cyder House, Suffolk
  • In 1728, Clement Chevallier planted the first large-scale cyder orchards in Suffolk. While all around him said he should be growing cereals, Clement nurtured his trees, then pressed and blended his apples, pioneering a new standard for British fine cyder. Almost 300 years on, we're still producing unparalleled cyder at the original Aspall Cyder House.
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • An elegant, extra dry cyder with a light floral aroma

Alcohol Units

3.4

ABV

6.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see bottle neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pair with:
  • Charcuterie
  • Mild cheeses
  • Spicy dishes

Name and address

  • Aspall Cyder Ltd.,
  • The Cyder House,
  • Aspall,
  • Debenham,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP14 6PD.

Return to

  • Aspall Cyder Ltd.,
  • The Cyder House,
  • Aspall,
  • Debenham,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP14 6PD.
  • www.aspall.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Top Cider

5 stars

Dry but still very pleasant taste, a change from the sweeter ciders I usually drink.

Usually bought next

Aspall Draught Cyder 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Thatchers Vintage Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Thatchers Katy Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Henry Westons Signature Vintage 6.8% 500Ml

£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here