Auntys Ginger Puddings 2X95g

- Energy1160 kJ 278 kcal14%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars40.3g45%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1220kJ
Product Description
- Deliciously moist Steamed puddings smothered in a spicy Ginger Syrup sauce
- The home of steamed puds
- Microwave 30 seconds
- No artificial colours & flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Rice Bran Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sorbitol, Breadcrumb (Wheat), Glycerine, Milk Proteins, Dried Whole Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Diced Ginger, Spices, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Alcohol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts & Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution: Pudding will be hot and steamy.
Steam
Instructions: Pierce foil and steam for 25 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in New Zealand
Number of uses
Servings per package 2, Serving size 95g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Hansells Foods UK Ltd,
- Unit 6b Hillgate Place,
- 18-20 Balham Hill,
- London,
- SW12 9ER,
Return to
- We stand by the quality of our products, if you have any queries please let us know.
- www.auntyspuddings.co.uk
- Hansells Foods UK Ltd,
- Unit 6b Hillgate Place,
- 18-20 Balham Hill,
- London,
- SW12 9ER,
- UK.
- Customer information: 020 7978 1770
Net Contents
2 x 95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pudding
|% adult RI per 95g serve
|Energy
|1220kJ
|1160kJ
|-
|293kcal
|278kcal
|14%
|Fat
|4.2g
|4.0g
|6%
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.1g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|57.1g
|54.2g
|of which sugars
|42.4g
|40.3g
|45%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.4g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|10%
|RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019