Finest Triple Chocolate Shortbread 4 Pack

4.5(13)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
Each Shortbread
  • Energy1262kJ 302kcal
    15%
  • Fat15.9g
    23%
  • Saturates9.9g
    50%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2104kJ / 503kcal

Product Description

  • Shortbread squares with milk, dark and white chocolate chunks.
  • Golden, all butter & generously filled with chunks of milk, dark & white chocolate
  • Expertly baked in store

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butteroil (Milk), Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Chunks (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Water, White Chocolate Chunks (3.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

4 x Shortbread

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Chocolate Shortbread (60g)
Energy2104kJ / 503kcal1262kJ / 302kcal
Fat26.5g15.9g
Saturates16.4g9.9g
Carbohydrate59.6g35.8g
Sugars21.3g12.8g
Fibre1.5g0.9g
Protein5.7g3.4g
Salt0.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

yummy

5 stars

it was very nice to have with a cuppa in the am.

I have looked for these everywhere and there now u

5 stars

I have looked for these everywhere and there now unavailable! But they taste amazing

incredible

5 stars

These biscuits are amazing. They are excellent for the sweetest of toothed people. One square is enough.

recommended

5 stars

These are the best I often buy them.

Yum yum!

3 stars

Nice shortbread but the lack of 'Vegetarian' label causes confusion. Checked online, it's OK but it would be better if in-store bakery items had complete labeling as with ' ready made' products.

Perfect!

5 stars

Gorgeous texture, flavour, crumbliness & the chocolate is so yummy! I highly recommend :)

Possibly one of the best shortbreads I’ve tasted a

5 stars

Possibly one of the best shortbreads I’ve tasted and the chocolate chips tasted so good to!

The best shortbread ever!

5 stars

This shortbread is just gorgeous! buttery, crumbly and oh so chocolatey. YUM!!!

Very tasty hope they keep it and not just a few we

5 stars

Very tasty hope they keep it and not just a few weeks

Worth the calories!

5 stars

These were fabulous. They are not hard, but more soft. There was a good amount of chocolate pieces in each piece and were utterly delicious. Get some, you won’t be disappointed!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

