Finest Triple Chocolate Shortbread 4 Pack

yummy
it was very nice to have with a cuppa in the am.
I have looked for these everywhere and there now unavailable! But they taste amazing
incredible
These biscuits are amazing. They are excellent for the sweetest of toothed people. One square is enough.
recommended
These are the best I often buy them.
Yum yum!
Nice shortbread but the lack of 'Vegetarian' label causes confusion. Checked online, it's OK but it would be better if in-store bakery items had complete labeling as with ' ready made' products.
Perfect!
Gorgeous texture, flavour, crumbliness & the chocolate is so yummy! I highly recommend :)
Possibly one of the best shortbreads I’ve tasted and the chocolate chips tasted so good to!
The best shortbread ever!
This shortbread is just gorgeous! buttery, crumbly and oh so chocolatey. YUM!!!
Very tasty hope they keep it and not just a few weeks
Worth the calories!
These were fabulous. They are not hard, but more soft. There was a good amount of chocolate pieces in each piece and were utterly delicious. Get some, you won’t be disappointed!