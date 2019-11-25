By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pain Au Raisin 2 Pack

Pain Au Raisin 2 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.60/each
One pain aux raisins
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1388kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • All butter croissant pastry filled with raisins and crème pâtissiere.
  • All butter flaky pastry swirled with juicy raisins and crème patissière for a sweet treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Unsalted Butter (Milk) (16%), Water, Raisins (13%), Sugar, Yeast, Thickener (Modified Potato Starch), Pasteurised Egg, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Yeast Powder, Vanilla Seeds, Vanilla Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pain aux raisins (107g)
Energy1388kJ / 331kcal1485kJ / 354kcal
Fat13.9g14.9g
Saturates8.8g9.4g
Carbohydrate43.3g46.3g
Sugars15.0g16.1g
Fibre1.9g2.0g
Protein7.2g7.7g
Salt0.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As Sold.--

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

The best!

5 stars

It says that these are best same day...but they're so delicious I doubt that anyone keeps them for any longer! Great quality, fresh, and really tasty. Best if crisped up in the oven but also fine to microwave for about 20s for a warm treat. The balance of buttery pastry, raisins and creme patissiere is perfect.

Very Disappointing

2 stars

Been fancying a Pain au Raisin for so long, so decided to trest myself. Wish I hadn't bothered, so disappointed. They wete very dry and flakey with only a few raisins. I heated mine in the microwave for 20 seconds to try and moisten it.

My reward

5 stars

Yummy treat after I get home with my click and collect shopping

