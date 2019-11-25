Pain Au Raisin 2 Pack

The best!
It says that these are best same day...but they're so delicious I doubt that anyone keeps them for any longer! Great quality, fresh, and really tasty. Best if crisped up in the oven but also fine to microwave for about 20s for a warm treat. The balance of buttery pastry, raisins and creme patissiere is perfect.
Very Disappointing
Been fancying a Pain au Raisin for so long, so decided to trest myself. Wish I hadn't bothered, so disappointed. They wete very dry and flakey with only a few raisins. I heated mine in the microwave for 20 seconds to try and moisten it.
My reward
Yummy treat after I get home with my click and collect shopping