Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce Jar 500G

grand kids and daughter loved it
i cannot understand the negative feedback for tight lid and a bit of sugar how pedantic.my daughter and grand kids loved it I tweaked it a bit with a tsp of garlic/basil and half a tsp oregano and threw in some peas and onions the kids liked it so much they licked the pattern off all my plates and the cost is fantastic
Dont buy any longer
I used to buy this every week but about 6 months ago they changed the jar lid so it is impossible to open.
great for the price
for the price this is great my whole family love it
Contains added sugar
Spoilt by the addition of sugar. Completely unnecessary.
I loved it
I loved it
i buy this and the larger jar
my family much prefer it to the leading brand
Good value for money
Always good value
Flavoursome
Such a lovely sauce so much flavour my children all love it on pasta but they have experimented and they put a couple of table spoons in there baked beans on toast and cover with cheese they say it’s amazing
Great Tomato Taste
Great tomato taste. Used to buy Ragu but found this has the same taste, and a few pence cheaper so can't be bad