Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce Jar 500G

£ 0.64
£0.13/100g
1/4 of a jar
  • Energy215kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato, onion and herb sauce.
  • A Taste of Italy Our cooks use rich chunky tomatoes, just how you'd make it at home.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (67%), Partially Reconstituted Tomato Purée (24%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Cornflour, Onion, Salt, Herbs, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (125g)
Energy172kJ / 41kcal215kJ / 51kcal
Fat0.7g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.6g8.3g
Sugars5.5g6.9g
Fibre1.3g1.6g
Protein1.4g1.8g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

grand kids and daughter loved it

5 stars

i cannot understand the negative feedback for tight lid and a bit of sugar how pedantic.my daughter and grand kids loved it I tweaked it a bit with a tsp of garlic/basil and half a tsp oregano and threw in some peas and onions the kids liked it so much they licked the pattern off all my plates and the cost is fantastic

Dont buy any longer

1 stars

I used to buy this every week but about 6 months ago they changed the jar lid so it is impossible to open.

great for the price

5 stars

for the price this is great my whole family love it

Contains added sugar

1 stars

Spoilt by the addition of sugar. Completely unnecessary.

I loved it

5 stars

I loved it

i buy this and the larger jar

5 stars

my family much prefer it to the leading brand

Good value for money

4 stars

Always good value

Flavoursome

5 stars

Such a lovely sauce so much flavour my children all love it on pasta but they have experimented and they put a couple of table spoons in there baked beans on toast and cover with cheese they say it’s amazing

Great Tomato Taste

5 stars

Great tomato taste. Used to buy Ragu but found this has the same taste, and a few pence cheaper so can't be bad

