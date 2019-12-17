By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chunky Cheese Roll Each

4.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Chunky Cheese Roll Each
£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

Each roll
  • Energy888kJ 211kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ / 263kcal

Product Description

  • Bread roll made with red Cheddar and red Leicester cheeses.
  • Stone baked with Cheddar and Red Leicester for a cheesy flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Red Cheddar Cheese (10%), Red Leicester Cheese (6%), Yeast, Salt, Processed Cheese (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (Guar Gum), Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyltartaric Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Red Cheddar Cheese contains: Red Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Roll (80g)
Energy1111kJ / 263kcal888kJ / 211kcal
Fat6.0g4.8g
Saturates3.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate41.8g33.4g
Sugars2.6g2.1g
Fibre1.8g1.4g
Protein9.6g7.7g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Tasty

5 stars

Delicious split and toasted with butter or a filling of your choice. Lovely with soup. I keep some in the freezer, they are so useful.

Bare or ingrediant stuffed,excellent breadroll.

5 stars

Beautifal Fluffy breadroll,with cheese on top,for all the fillings you wish to put in.Lovely.A great taste and texture to begin with.Stays fresh in fridge,can be toasted.Ideal for parties,BBQ,take the edge off ordinary bags and try something different with your burgers for a BBQ.Going on a picknick great breadroll packed full of what you wish to put in.Late for work,grab one of these breadrolls.Great quality,great taste with or without filling.Five star for me.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

a must have on your shopping list

5 stars

Love these rolls.... but need to be eaten frozen to keep a supply of them lol... I tend to 6-sec microwave to get that fresh feel about them for salad or a filled roll... Thank you, bakery guys...:) :)

Toasted it is yummy.

4 stars

Toasted it is yummy.

Perfect roll

5 stars

perfect roll for me, great with bacon , duck egg and cheese

Rock hard

1 stars

Rock hard

taste nice

4 stars

could be cheaper as they are rolls taste so nice no filling required

very cheesy

5 stars

very nice tasty rolls

Very cheesy

5 stars

These are one of the nicest cheese buns i have tasted.Lovely with cheese and a burger

