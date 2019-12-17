Tesco Chunky Cheese Roll Each

Tasty
Delicious split and toasted with butter or a filling of your choice. Lovely with soup. I keep some in the freezer, they are so useful.
Bare or ingrediant stuffed,excellent breadroll.
Beautifal Fluffy breadroll,with cheese on top,for all the fillings you wish to put in.Lovely.A great taste and texture to begin with.Stays fresh in fridge,can be toasted.Ideal for parties,BBQ,take the edge off ordinary bags and try something different with your burgers for a BBQ.Going on a picknick great breadroll packed full of what you wish to put in.Late for work,grab one of these breadrolls.Great quality,great taste with or without filling.Five star for me.
Very tasty
a must have on your shopping list
Love these rolls.... but need to be eaten frozen to keep a supply of them lol... I tend to 6-sec microwave to get that fresh feel about them for salad or a filled roll... Thank you, bakery guys...:) :)
Toasted it is yummy.
Perfect roll
perfect roll for me, great with bacon , duck egg and cheese
Rock hard
taste nice
could be cheaper as they are rolls taste so nice no filling required
very cheesy
very nice tasty rolls
Very cheesy
These are one of the nicest cheese buns i have tasted.Lovely with cheese and a burger