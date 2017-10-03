Papermate Mechanical Pencils 10 Pack

Brilliant no fuss pencils.
I bought some of these off the shelf in Tesco some time ago. When those ran out the product was no longer stocked. Various similar alternatives either would not write or the the eraser was too hard to work properly - or both. Searched on line for these specifically and they were delivered for click and collect at Tesco as smoothly as usual.
Excellent value
I always use these mechanical pencils - by far the best on the market. I was delighted with the price and with the speed of delivery and convenience of picking up at my local Tesco convenience store.
My favourite propelling pencils
These are best brand of disposable propelling pencils, always worth paying a little more for . Great value.
Met all my requirements
These pencils are very good never need sharpening adjustable lead length and last a long time.
great product, competatively priced
a favourite, used before, reliable, does what it says!
Satisfaction as expected
This item represents an excellent price, good product, sold and delivered with minimum fuss and efficiency. I am very impressed
My kids love these.
Bought these for my kids after my son asked for them saying his friends had them. The kids love them. No more sharpening the ordinary pencils. A great value for money too. Thank you.
Propelling the future
Great to see this product still available after disappearance from shelves. Light, practical and precise, lasts a long time and its unique USP is that it fits into the pencil-holder of my Diary
As described
Used these pencils for many years as they are always sharp. The eraser on the other end is a bonus. V good value for the price.
Great product
They seem to last for so long, and the twist mechanism is easier to use than a button.