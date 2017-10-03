By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Papermate Mechanical Pencils 10 Pack

Papermate Mechanical Pencils 10 Pack
£ 5.00
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • 10 Mechanical Pencils
  • low lead breakage
  • cushioned point
  • simple twist action to advance and retract lead
  • Lead with Twist to Advance mechanism and Shock Absorbing Tip make the Non-Stop mechanical pencil the total package!
  • Also try Paper Mate® Clearpoint Mechanical Pencil, featuring a lead ideal for writing bold text.
  • Available in: 0.7mm lead
  • Low lead breakage
  • Cushioned point
  • Purple, blue, green, pink barrel colours
  • 0.7mm medium point
  • Spring loaded point to reduce lead breakage
  • Simple twist action to advance and retract lead
  • Vivid colours

Information

Produce of

Made in USA

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Service: www.papermate.com
  • We would love to hear from you! +44 2030276892

Net Contents

10 x Mechanical Pencils

20 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Brilliant no fuss pencils.

5 stars

I bought some of these off the shelf in Tesco some time ago. When those ran out the product was no longer stocked. Various similar alternatives either would not write or the the eraser was too hard to work properly - or both. Searched on line for these specifically and they were delivered for click and collect at Tesco as smoothly as usual.

Excellent value

5 stars

I always use these mechanical pencils - by far the best on the market. I was delighted with the price and with the speed of delivery and convenience of picking up at my local Tesco convenience store.

My favourite propelling pencils

5 stars

These are best brand of disposable propelling pencils, always worth paying a little more for . Great value.

Met all my requirements

5 stars

These pencils are very good never need sharpening adjustable lead length and last a long time.

great product, competatively priced

5 stars

a favourite, used before, reliable, does what it says!

Satisfaction as expected

5 stars

This item represents an excellent price, good product, sold and delivered with minimum fuss and efficiency. I am very impressed

My kids love these.

5 stars

Bought these for my kids after my son asked for them saying his friends had them. The kids love them. No more sharpening the ordinary pencils. A great value for money too. Thank you.

Propelling the future

5 stars

Great to see this product still available after disappearance from shelves. Light, practical and precise, lasts a long time and its unique USP is that it fits into the pencil-holder of my Diary

As described

5 stars

Used these pencils for many years as they are always sharp. The eraser on the other end is a bonus. V good value for the price.

Great product

5 stars

They seem to last for so long, and the twist mechanism is easier to use than a button.

